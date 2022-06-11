ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lima, OH

Area baseball: Locos fall to Monarchs in home opener

By Editorials
The Lima News
The Lima News
 2 days ago
The Lima Locos’ Cade Sadler is called safe at first base during Friday night’s game against the Michigan Monarchs at Simmons Field.

LIMA — The Lima Locos started the season with three straight wins on the road.

That streak came to a halt with the Michigan Monarchs spoiling the Locos home opener 7-2 Friday before 550 fans at Simmons Field.

The Locos had six hits, but left 12 runners on base.

Lima held Michigan to four hits.

The Locos are 3-1. Michigan is 3-1.

It turned out to be a frustrating night all-around for the Locos, who made two key errors in the fourth inning.

Locos pitchers also walked eight Michigan batters.

“We just didn’t play good baseball,” Locos coach Matt Furuto said. “We need to fix some things and this showed us some things we need to work on.

“Our pitchers need to attack a little bit more. I think they were feeling for it and kind of getting back into it (from taking off a few weeks).

“Hitting-wise, we had opportunities, we had baserunners and we just didn’t get the key hits we needed to score guys.’’

Michigan took a 1-0 lead in the first. The Locos tied the game at 1 in the home second.

Michigan took a 6-1 lead with four runs in the fourth.

Locos lefty Jonathan Machamer walked four in the first inning, but the Monarchs could only manage one run.

Camden Colman’s sacrifice fly to center gave Michigan a 1-0 lead.

The Locos tied the game up in the home second.

Jake Hutchins (Indian Trail/Shawnee) was hit by a pitch and Bryant Herring walked.

John Andrew Cash’s RBI single tied the game at 1.

The Monarchs took command with a five-run fourth inning. The Locos had two errors in the inning.

Michigan’s Sam Busch launched a solo home run to right-center field in the top of the fourth to give the Monarchs a 2-1 lead.

Seth Gergely’s sacrifice fly gave Michigan a 3-1 lead.

Tyler Nelson followed with a two-run double to kick the lead to 5-1. Nelson attempted to steal third and scored on a wild throw from the mound to third to make it 6-1.

“There were a lot of things we could clean up,” Furuto said.

The Locos got within 6-2 in the home fourth on an RBI groundout to short by Herring.

Machamer, who didn’t pitch this spring at Dayton for personal reasons, was limited to two innings and gave up one run on no hits. He struck out three and walked four.

Machamer was the Great Lakes Collegiate League pitching prospect of the year with the Locos last summer.

“He (Machamer) didn’t throw at all in the spring,” Furuto said. “He’s still working through it. He’ll be fine. Once he gets that rhythm and that confidence, he’ll be really good for us.’’

Jacob Newman threw two innings and gave up five runs, one earned, on three hits.

Dominic Ganley (Samford) was outstanding in his three shutout innings of relief. He gave up no hits and struck out four.

“He did really well,” Furuto said. “He struggled his first time out so him coming back was really good for him.’’

Michigan starter Thomas Potcova (Henry Ford) went four innings and gave up two runs, on two hits. He struck out five and walked two.

Brendan Moran picked up the win in relief. He threw 21/3 innings, giving up no runs on four hits. He struck out three and walked one.

Michigan’s Joe Kidd picked up the save.

The Locos move on with Michigan back in Lima today.

“If we play good baseball, I think we’ll be fine,’’ Furuto said.

Locos notes: Michigan will be at Simmons Field in Lima at 7 p.m. tonight and 7 p.m. Sunday.

Four Locos players who are expected to come in later are pitcher Brennan McCune (Toledo), infielder Jayden Davis (Samford), infielder Brennen Norton (Jacksonville State) and pitcher Miller Riggins (Kennesaw State).

Mariners home

opener Sunday

CELINA — The Grand Lake Mariners play their home opener at 4:05 p.m. Sunday against Licking County at Montgomery Field.

Game tickets are $5 with preschool children getting in for free. Home season tickets are $30 for individual passes, $50 for a couples pass and $80 for a family pass. Head to grandlakemariners.com for more information.

American Legion

Ottawa 5, Blissfield 2

OTTAWA — Winning pitcher Caleb Niese did not give up an earned run and allowed six hits and a walk while striking out eight in 4 2/3 innings.

Carson Klausing had two hits, including a double, and an RBI and Shep Halker had two hits, including a double, also for the Fighting 63rd.

Reach The Lima News sports department at 567-242-0451.

