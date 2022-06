More than one year ago, Estaban Sanchez surprised many fans by knocking out Carlos Canizales of Venezuela in the sixth round. His massive upset victory set him up for a title shot against Hiroto Kyoguchi of Japan, but it doesn’t appear that his luck carried with him. While one of the three judges had scored the bout in his favor through seven rounds, an onslaught from the WBA Light Flyweight Champion in the eighth round left Sanchez defenseless and forced the referee to stop the fight.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO