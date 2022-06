The Boston Red Sox are one of the hottest teams in baseball right now, winners of eight of their last 10 games. Amid the club’s resurgence and climb back into the AL East hunt, the team was given a huge update in regards to Chris Sale’s injury recovery. Sale, who has yet to pitch this season as he deals with a ribs injury, has begun throwing bullpen sessions in Fort Myers, Florida. According to Chris Cotillo, Sale’s fastball reached as high as 96 MPH during Monday’s bullpen, a great sign that he’s making solid progress in his recovery.

BOSTON, MA ・ 6 HOURS AGO