Wichita, KS

What it’s like to ride in WPD’s street racing car

By Sam Montero
 2 days ago

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – It was a true showdown on Friday evening at the Kansas Dragway. Racers came from Wichita and other states to get their chance to drag race against a police car.

The Wichita Police Department said the “Beat the Heat” event is for fun, but it also has a purpose. WPD’s goal is to curb illegal street racing.

“We want people to take it to the track and this is why we’re pushing this event. We’re giving the community an outlet to come out and do it the right way,” said Paul Cruz, a detective with WPD.

New this year, drivers got to see for themselves how dangerous it is to drink and drive. One officer was showing event attendees what it is like to drive under the influence using fatal vision goggles.

With no impairment, tasks are easy. One drink in, it gets harder. If you move up to the second set of goggles, it feels like you are a couple of drinks in. Finally, the third set of goggles shows you what a 2.0 blood alcohol level is like.

(KSN Photo)

The event was educational and exciting. KSN’s Sam Montero had the opportunity to take a ride in WPD’s secret weapon: a souped-up Mustang.

WPD hopes people will look forward to “Beat the Heat” every year and keep drag racing off city streets.

#Street Racing#Drag Race#Wpd
KSN News

KSN News

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

