The Virginia Tech Hokies used five homeruns to win Game 2 of the NCAA Baseball Super Regional today in Blacksburg 14-8 over the Oklahoma Sooners. The Hokie’s offense got going early, when lead off man Nick Biddison took the second pitch of the game over the left field wall for an early 1-0 lead. The Virginia Tech bats would come alive again in the top of the 3rd, when Gavin Cross and Cade Hunter each clubbed 2 run- homeruns to extend the lead to 5-0. But the Oklahoma Sooners would answer in the bottom half of the inning scoring three runs off Tech starter Drue Hackenberg, who would be pulled from the game and replaced by Christian Worley.

BLACKSBURG, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO