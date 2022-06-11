ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Suspect in Maryland concrete plant shooting was an employee and was working on day of shooting

By BNP News Team
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe suspect in the shooting deaths of three men in the break room of a Maryland concrete plant on June 9 has been named as 23-year-old Joe Louis Esquivel. Esquivel is facing three charges of first degree murder in addition more than 20 other felonies, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said...

