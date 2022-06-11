ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hanzel charges to third Senior Am title

By GREER SMITH ENTERPRISE SPORTS WRITER
 3 days ago

HIGH POINT — Doug Hanzel regained his concentration and returned to Georgia with his third National Senior Amateur Hall of Fame tournament title Friday.

Taking advantage of sharp iron play, Hanzel went on a run of four birdies in a seven-hole stretch, shot the day’s low round of 4-under 68 and finished with a 54-hole total of 8-under 208 in winning by four shots at High Point Country Club’s Willow Creek course.

Hanzel, who won in 2016 and 2017, picked up his game in the final round after shooting even-par 72 on Thursday, which left him in a three-way tie for the lead with fellow Georgia residents Bob Royak and Allen Peake.

“Mentally today, I was so much better,” Hanzel said. “Like the first day, I was focused. I hit the ball well. I put it in good spots, made a couple of putts, nothing long and when you have that, you expect to make a couple. I played very, very well,”

Playing the final group with Royak and Peake, Hanzel made his first birdie on 7, which wiped out Royak’s early 1-shot lead. Hanzel went ahead for the first time with a birdie on 9 from less than 10 feet.

Defending champion Royak then birdied the par-5 10th to tie for the final time while Hanzel settled for par after hitting out of a bunker. The next three holes put Hanzel firmly in the lead and took.Royak out of contention in the battle of former U.S. Senior Amateur winners.

Hanzel hit his tee shot on the par-3 11th about eight feet from the hole and made birdie while Royak three-putted for bogey from the back of the green, putting Hanzel up by two.

“That was the important one,” Hanzel said. “I hit a gorgeous 7-iron, right on line, and had no more than 8-9 feet. Bob had an unforced error with a three putt. That was the turning point and then the next hole he hit it in the hazard.

On the par-4 12th, Royak hit his tee shot slightly to the right and into a creek that splits the fairway, made double-bogey and dropped two more behind while Hanzel parred. On 13, Hanzel turned another crisp iron shot into another birdie while Royak made bogey and fell six shots behind and out of second place.

Hanzel endured his only hiccup on the 14th hole when he hit his second shot into a water hazard, grabbed his head in disbelief and wound up making bogey. That left him 3 shots ahead of current U.S. Senior Am champ Gene Elliott and 4 in front of Peake.

“I was just mad because I lost concentration,” Hanzel said. “I was in-between clubs and didn’t think the water would come into play and was surprised it went in the water. I hit a nice chip and made bogey so an unfortunate swing didn’t turn out to be too bad.”

Elliott never made a charge and Hanzel went up by four with a birdie on the par-5 17th after putting his third shot close to the hole.

Hanzel said he didn’t know the size of his lead until he got to the 18th green, where he narrowly missed a closing birdie.

“I knew the guys I was playing with weren’t close and didn’t hear of anybody running the rack,” Hanzel said. “I was confident that I had a couple of shots to play with so that’s why I played 17 as three shots to the green to make sure I won’t get into trouble and make bogey and double bogey.”

Hanzel hit 16 greens in regulation. His third Senior Hall of Fame victory leaves him one off the record of four held by Paul Simson.

“Winning three means I’m pretty consistent,” Hanzel said. “Last year I played in the final round with Bob and I didn’t put a lot of pressure on him and finished second. I was mentally in the game today. Winning a lot of senior events is one of my strengths, having a lot of fortitude to stay in the moment, to stay with the game plan.”

Peake also made birdie on 17th, shot par for the day and tied Elliott at 4-under 212. Elliott shot a 2-under 70 that included a boey on 1, an eagle on 7 and a birdie on 14.

“David didn’t beat Goliath today,” Peake said, comparing his career to those of Hanzel and Elliott. “I’ve played several fnal rounds with Doug. He knows how to shoot that 68 to win, and that’s something I’m still working on.”

Paeke made sand saves on the first two holes, made bogey after missing the green on 3, got that shot back with a short birdie putt on 6, bogeyed 7 after knocking his approach shot to the back of the green. From there, he remained at 3-under until he birdied 17.

“I had my chances on the back nine,” Peake said. “I had good looks at 12, 13, 14, 16 and couldn’t make them. If I had made a couple and got within two and put some pressure on him, maybe things would have been different.”

Royak also made bogey out of a bunker on 17, played the last eight holes in 5-over and finished the tournament tied for fourth at 1-under with former champ Steve Harwell (70), Gary Robinson (73) and Kevin VandenBerg (72).

“I three-putted my way around the back nine,” Royal said. “I did it from the back of the green on 11 after I couldn’t believe how far my 8-iron went. I drove it in the creek and three-putted on the next hole and then hit a bad chip on the next and put it right on the crease of the green. I went bogey, double bogey, bogey and that was it.

“I don’t know. Sometimes things don’t go your way. I wasn’t sharp when I needed to be.”

Jim Pearson closed with a final round 71 for a 1-under 215 total and runaway 8-shot victory over tournament chairman Mike Bivins in the Super Senior division for those 65-and-over. Bivins shot 78-71-74 for 7-over 223.

Pete Allen prevailed in the 70-and-over Legends Division. Allen shot a third straight 74 for 6-over 222 and a 1-shot victory over fast-closing Don Marsh who shot a final-round 69 after two 77s.

