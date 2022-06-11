Rockers lose 7th in row

GASTONIA — The Rockers squandered an early six-run lead and suffered their seventh straight defeat, falling at Gastonia 7-6 on Friday.

High Point, which hasn’t won since June 2, dropped to 28-16 and fell two games behind the first-place Honey Hunters (30-14) in the Atlantic League’s South Division.

The Rockers did all of their scoring in the top of the first, with the onslaught capped by Mike Gulino’s homer with Michael Russell and Tyler Ladendorf on base. Jerry Downs singled in the first run. The second scored on Ladendorf’s ground ball and Quincy Latimore scored on a fielder’s choice.

The lead held until the Honey Hunters scored sixth in the fifth against High Point starter Craig Stem. The rally included three one-singles, an RBI double, one run scoring on a groundout and another scoring on a wild pitch.

Herlis Rodriguez laced a single in the sixth that drove in what proved-to-be the winning run with Rockers reliever John Hayes on the mound. Hayes was credited with the loss.

High Point had an opportunity to score in the ninth when Logan Morrison and Michael Martinez walked, putting runners on first and second with one out. But Gulino flied out and so did Giovanny Alfonzo, ending the game.

The teams play the middle game of a three-game series today at 6:30 p.m.