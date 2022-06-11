ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stafford, CT

Stafford to hold second budget referendum Wednesday

By Ben Crnic / Journal Inquirer
STAFFORD — After a failed referendum last month, the town will hold a second referendum on Wednesday for voters to decide the proposed $44.7 million budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year.

The proposed budget represents a spending increase of $1.6 million, or 3.7%, from the current budget, and includes a proposed tax rate of 35.78 mills for real estate and personal property to fund it.

Motor vehicles, though, would be taxed under the state-capped rate of 32.46 mills.

One mill equals $1 in taxes for every $1,000 in assessed property value.

Under the proposed budget, Board of Education expenditures total $29.88 million, while spending for the Board of Selectmen totals $11.87 million, according to town budget documents.

To reduce the budget from what was previously proposed, the Board of Finance cut $300,000 of spending following last month’s failed referendum.

Of this, $200,000 came out of the Board of Education budget, and $100,000 came out of the municipal budget.

First Selectman Sal Titus said Thursday that the cuts to the municipal budget would come from several departments, including the police, assessor’s office, safety and protection, general highway, and the holiday fund for town events.

He also added that the town tried to come up with the best budget they could, as residents struggle with rising inflation.

“Obviously, everyone’s feeling it and the town is feeling it too. The town is not immune to this, our prices are rising like everyone else’s are,” Titus said, adding, “coming up with a budget was not easy to do, keeping in with the fact that we know everyone’s struggling now.”

Titus said though that the town still has to “maintain the services in the town, we don’t want to jeopardize safety with our cuts … if we have to make any future cuts, it will be a struggle.”

Board of Finance members had expressed confusion at the low voter turnout at last month’s failed referendum, with a total of just 557 voters coming to the polls. Some members expressed hesitation in making further spending cuts, saying they didn’t know what voters were against, and hoped they’d make their thoughts known at future town meetings.

Still, at Wednesday night’s special town meeting, no residents commented on the proposed budget.

In other business, the town’s selectmen had planned to discuss an ordinance regarding panhandling at Wednesday’s special town meeting, but postponed the discussion to a future meeting because the ordinance was not properly noticed to the public.

