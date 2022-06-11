ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Defining the gap between the worlds of faith and mental health

By Rebecca Olds
Deseret News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA recent webinar by The Associated Press titled “Does faith have a place in mental health?” addressed the divide between the two seemingly taboo topics. The event on Wednesday served as a kickoff discussion for the release of several articles on the subjects from the AP, the Conversation and Religion News...

www.deseret.com

Comments / 1

Related
Joel Eisenberg

Scientists Re-Examine Why the Existence of God Can Neither Be Proven Nor Disproven

Science and religion have been largely incompatible for centuries. Recent studies have renewed old debates. This article is free of bias and based on science postings and related media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets: Wikipedia.org, National Academy of Sciences, The Los Angeles Times, Time.com, Pew Research Center, The Stanford Encyclopedia of Philosophy, MindMatters.ai, Google.com, and BBC.com.
MedicalXpress

Study shows strong link between COVID-19 and worsening mental health

The past two years have caused widespread disruption, anxiety, loss and grief worldwide—but a new University of Otago, Christchurch, study has identified a concerning link between ongoing COVID‑19 disruption and worsening mental health for those most at risk. The international study, involving hundreds of New Zealanders, has sparked...
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Faith#Depression#The Associated Press#Texas State University#Rabbi#Brandeis Hillel#American#Peop
Washington Examiner

The nonbinary cult keeps expanding

A new Pew Research Center study shows that almost 2% of U.S. adults self-report that they are " transgender or nonbinary ." Among those aged 18 to 29, this number jumps to roughly 5%, with 2% identifying as a transgender woman or transgender man and 3% identifying as "nonbinary." Moreover,...
SOCIETY
Daily Beast

Hate Preacher Gives Vile Sermon Calling for LGBTQ+ to Be ‘Shot in the Back of the Head’

Dillon Awes, an extremist pastor known for spewing hate, delivered a shocking sermon over the weekend, literally saying that all LGBTQ+ people should be lined up and “shot in the back of the head,” LGBTQ Nations reports. Awes made the vile statements at the Stedfast Baptist Church in Hurst, Texas, which has been designated an anti-LGBT hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center. At one point, the preacher said that “the solution for the homosexual” is to be tried for the crime of homosexuality and be convicted of murder. Citing the Book of Romans in the Bible, Awes said: “[Homosexuals] should be lined up against the wall and shot in the back of the head! That’s what God teaches. That’s what the Bible says. You don’t like it? You don’t like God’s Word, because that is what God says.” The Stedfast Baptist Church’s pastors have previously called for the death of LGBTQ+ people, LGBTQ Nation reports.
HURST, TX
The Independent

One in four people with dementia ‘suffer symptoms for two years before diagnosis’

One in four people with dementia experience symptoms for more than two years before they are diagnosed, according to new research.A study for the Alzheimer’s Society suggests signs of dementia are too often dismissed by families or individuals as simply old age.The charity has produced a new checklist with the Royal College of GPs to help people identify symptoms of dementia and seek help in getting diagnosed.It includes ticking whether people suffer memory problems, such as struggling to find the right words or repeating questions and phrases; issues with daily living such as struggling to pay bills or getting lost;...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Psychology
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Christianity
Washington Examiner

Abortion witness tells Congress men can get pregnant and have abortions

A witness who supports abortion rights during the House Judiciary Committee's abortion hearing Wednesday said she believes a person can choose what gender they identify as and that, therefore, men can get pregnant and have abortions. Aimee Arrambide, the executive director of the abortion advocacy group Avow Texas, was asked...
CONGRESS & COURTS
zeiy

Opinion: 6 Habits That Kill a Relationship Every Time

**This blog post is based on my thinking and my opinion. Every day, it seems, we encounter another story of the latest couple in a long-term relationship that's coming to an end. While these breakups might be sudden and unexpected, they usually follow a specific pattern. These are six things that kill a relationship every time.
Salon

So who are "evangelicals"? And how did they become such massive hypocrites?

So who, what, why and how is an "evangelical"? I often forget after all my years of growing up in the church, going to an evangelical seminary and my work in ministry, that many or perhaps most Americans have little knowledge and understanding of the evangelical movement, the Christian faith and how it all connects to American culture and American politics. I would say that most Americans are frustrated at the disproportionate influence and political power that evangelical Christians hold. For some the frustration is more personal because of how they've been treated by the church types. Either way, this mysterious species — the evangelicals — seem to be a major problem in American society. As a trained evangelical, and an ordained minister, I would have to say I completely agree.
RELIGION
psychologytoday.com

8 Signs of Histrionic Personality Disorder

Histrionic Personality Disorder affects approximately 2% of the population. HPD shares some characteristics of Narcissistic Personality Disorder but there are distinct differences. Connections with individuals with HPD can be extremely disappointing due to the uneven emotional investment in the relationship. Histrionic Personality Disorder (HPD) affects approximately 2 percent of the...
MENTAL HEALTH
TODAY.com

It took leaving my strict religion at age 57 to realize that I deserve happiness

At age 26, I found myself in the Mormon church food bank and government cheese line needing sustenance for my three children. I was struggling as a single mother with a deadbeat ex-husband who repeatedly forgot to send any child support. If you had asked me at that moment what I envisioned the future to look like, never in a million years would I have said that I would finally find true happiness in my 60s.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
The Atlantic

You Are Going to Get COVID Again … And Again … And Again

Two and a half years and billions of estimated infections into this pandemic, SARS-CoV-2’s visit has clearly turned into a permanent stay. Experts knew from early on that, for almost everyone, infection with this coronavirus would be inevitable. As James Hamblin memorably put it back in February 2020, “You’re Likely to Get the Coronavirus.” By this point, in fact, most Americans have. But now, as wave after wave continues to pummel the globe, a grimmer reality is playing out. You’re not just likely to get the coronavirus. You’re likely to get it again and again and again.
PUBLIC HEALTH
PsyPost

People with borderline tendencies have a higher number of estranged relationships

Social estrangements, or the loss of a friendly relationship with someone, can cause psychological harm to all involved parties, even if severing the relationship was in their best interests. New research published in EvoS Journal found that some traits associated with borderline personality disorder are related to an increased number of estranged relationships.
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

8 Signs That Someone Is Breadcrumbing You

Is the modern equivalent of leading someone on; the term describes the behavior of showing another person occasional signs of romantic interest in order to keep them invested, without necessarily having the intention to follow through. People on the receiving end of breadcrumbing are given inconsistent "crumbs" of attention that...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE

Comments / 0

Community Policy