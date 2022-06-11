ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Game No. 1: Tennessee-Notre Dame baseball postgame social media buzz

By Dan Harralson
 2 days ago
No. 1 Tennessee (56-7) is hosting Notre Dame (38-14) at Lindsey Nelson Stadium in the NCAA baseball tournament super regional.

The winner between the Vols and Fighting Irish in the best-of-three series will advance to the College World Series, June 16-27, at Charles Schwab Field Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska.

Tennessee won the Knoxville regional with wins against Alabama State, Campbell and Georgia Tech.

Notre Dame won the Statesboro regional with wins against Georgia Southern and Texas Tech twice.

Notre Dame defeated Tennessee, 8-6, in Game 1 Friday.

Following the Tennessee-Notre Dame game, Vols Wire looks at postgame social media buzz. Postgame social media buzz is listed below.

