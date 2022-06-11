ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SAO releases letter regarding upgraded charges for man accused of beating woman at local gas station

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
 2 days ago
Suspect in convenience store beating appears in court. Charge against Kevin Williamson was upgraded from a misdemeanor to a felony.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The State Attorney’s Office released a letter Friday regarding the upgraded charges for Kevin Williamson who was captured on video beating a woman inside a Jacksonville convenience store in May.

The woman was later identified as Rayme McCoy.

According to the letter, Williamson’s charges were upgraded due to a review of the law, the facts in the case and Williamson’s criminal history. Williamson was convicted in Washington for the rape of a child in 1990.

The video shows Williamson repeatedly punching McCoy in the face, while his arrest report alleges he made a string of racist remarks before and during the attack.

The letter says Williamson’s criminal conduct cannot be classified as a “hate crime” because there is no evidence Williamson targeted McCoy based on her race and due to McCoy’s actions prior to Williamson’s attack.

McCoy’s attorney released a statement on McCoy’s behalf that said:

“Kevin Williamson, 59, appeared before a judge Friday with his public defender. His misdemeanor battery charge was dropped and he was charged with felony battery. We still await the addition of hate crime charges, but thank the Sheriff’s Office and the State Attorneys for the upgraded charge. Ms. McCoy was pregnant at the time of the attack, so two lives were subject to Mr. Williamson’s violence. We demand the release of the surveillance and body camera video from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and State Attorney’s Office.”

Williamson is in the Duval County Jail with a bond of $50,000.

