Omaha, NE

PHOTOS: Notre Dame defeats Tennessee in game No. 1

By Dan Harralson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YXzPm_0g7RYu8i00

No. 1 Tennessee (56-7) is hosting Notre Dame (38-14) at Lindsey Nelson Stadium in the NCAA baseball tournament super regional.

The winner between the Vols and Fighting Irish in the best-of-three series will advance to the College World Series, June 16-27, at Charles Schwab Field Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska.

Tennessee won the Knoxville regional with wins against Alabama State, Campbell and Georgia Tech.

Notre Dame won the Statesboro regional with wins against Georgia Southern and Texas Tech twice.

Notre Dame defeated the Vols, 8-6, in Game 1 on Friday.

Below are photos from the loss.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14EKMj_0g7RYu8i00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ECEFA_0g7RYu8i00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11HfIO_0g7RYu8i00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P2Ngh_0g7RYu8i00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MQWl4_0g7RYu8i00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ovt2f_0g7RYu8i00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ih3W1_0g7RYu8i00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lK23b_0g7RYu8i00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jRbkr_0g7RYu8i00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LQ3Mt_0g7RYu8i00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26ZyIP_0g7RYu8i00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rWWHh_0g7RYu8i00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WDozR_0g7RYu8i00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qxj5G_0g7RYu8i00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n2Tjr_0g7RYu8i00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oo5ES_0g7RYu8i00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Vgm2w_0g7RYu8i00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lZ1ca_0g7RYu8i00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ruups_0g7RYu8i00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Vg1EV_0g7RYu8i00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZX6h0_0g7RYu8i00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sizsz_0g7RYu8i00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3k30Hu_0g7RYu8i00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24D2yJ_0g7RYu8i00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YCY5c_0g7RYu8i00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3snJ2E_0g7RYu8i00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QpNtg_0g7RYu8i00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ak6MB_0g7RYu8i00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yIJAR_0g7RYu8i00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CjAxe_0g7RYu8i00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pZ71w_0g7RYu8i00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WTW8h_0g7RYu8i00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MD8r9_0g7RYu8i00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1maj9U_0g7RYu8i00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l2MN1_0g7RYu8i00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03c1tX_0g7RYu8i00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wtaEm_0g7RYu8i00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NDmIi_0g7RYu8i00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Chhs8_0g7RYu8i00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YoRpo_0g7RYu8i00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45zFTA_0g7RYu8i00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eiRCv_0g7RYu8i00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12l4iw_0g7RYu8i00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I0hLl_0g7RYu8i00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12HmwL_0g7RYu8i00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14PKuL_0g7RYu8i00

