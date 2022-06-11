PHOTOS: Notre Dame defeats Tennessee in game No. 1

No. 1 Tennessee (56-7) is hosting Notre Dame (38-14) at Lindsey Nelson Stadium in the NCAA baseball tournament super regional.

The winner between the Vols and Fighting Irish in the best-of-three series will advance to the College World Series, June 16-27, at Charles Schwab Field Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska.

Tennessee won the Knoxville regional with wins against Alabama State, Campbell and Georgia Tech.

Notre Dame won the Statesboro regional with wins against Georgia Southern and Texas Tech twice.

Notre Dame defeated the Vols, 8-6, in Game 1 on Friday.

Below are photos from the loss.