Despite heatwave, Cleburne soccer tournament goes on

One of the more entertaining aspects of covering high school sports in the Metroplex are the interactions – both personal and as a spectator – with athletes. During my time I have I had the opportunity to profile and follow the career paths of some worthy athletes in The Colony and surrounding areas, and it’s time to reflect on a handful of students who were downright impressive this past season.
Coleman cowboy Walt Arnold took 1st Place in Steer Wrestling in the Parker County Sheriffs Posse Frontier Days and PRCA Rodeo in Weatherford, Texas. Arnold's time was a quick 3.4 seconds earning him $2,572. Arnold also ended up in a 6th place tie at the Coleman PRCA Rodeo with Hunter Cure and Heath Thomas with a time of 4.1 seconds.
DALLAS (KDAF) — Get ready for a hot weekend ahead in North Texas! The National Weather Service center in Fort Worth says the heat index should be top of mind on Saturday and Sunday. The center reports temperatures on Saturday will be in the upper 90s ranging up to...
Former Grapevine resident and current rap-pop superstar Post Malone is headed back to the Lone Star State on a new North American tour — and Dallas-Fort Worth gets not one but two big shows. Post Malone, who boasts three Grammy nominations, three diamond certifications for album sales, and a...
TEXAS - As temperatures reach the triple digits this weekend, The Salvation Army is ready to help Texans get some relief from the heat. They have activated their heat relief efforts and have select locations operating as cooling stations that will offer hydration, food, and shade. In addition to these...
A heat wave is sweeping through North Texas. On Saturday at 2:41 p.m., the temperature at DFW International Airport reached 103 degrees. According to The Dallas Morning News, the last time the temperature hit 103 degrees on June 11 was over a hundred years ago – in 1911. Bloomberg...
It's tough in the restaurant business and almost unheard of it to make it to 45 years. Good Day talked to Javier Gutierrez, the man behind Javier's in Dallas. Like so many others, he had to shut down in 2019 temporarily. But now he's back in business in the Knox Henderson area and better than ever.
DALLAS (KDAF) — What would you do with $1 million? Create a room in your house dedicated to the Dallas Cowboys? Upgrade your kitchen to cook some Texas barbecue or get your Tex Mex on? Well, someone in DFW will be answering that question soon after a huge Texas Lottery win…
There's a lot of conflict about returning to the office in some companies but not at one Dallas-based law firm. They are taking the idea of remote work to a new level by sending employees to Lisbon, Portugal for the summer.
DALLAS - Service organizations in north Texas are stepping up their efforts due to the dangerous heat. "Every day it's about saving lives here with our homeless community, but especially in the summer. This heat can be deadly," Ali Hendricksen, Our Calling's development manager, said. Studies show there are at...
A summer internship at a construction firm in Dallas is a full-circle moment for a student at the University of Texas at Arlington. Her connection to that firm goes back 18 years, and the story behind it is something good. When Delaney Rainford was a little girl, she'd often tag...
DALLAS - Javier's Gourmet Mexicano, a Dallas favorite for its authentic Mexico City cuisine, is celebrating its 45th anniversary. Located in Knox Henderson, visitors can experience Javier's cigar bar and great dishes like cabrito fajitas and Mayan-style slow-roasted pork. "The business has been very good ever since the pandemic. People...
Police say a man with a gun fired shots inside a Duncanville summer camp facility. The staff and children took cover and locked doors. Police say that made a big difference while they arrived to confront and kill the shooter.
Chandler’s Kitchen & Bar — a new restaurant serving steaks, schnitzel and more — is coming to soon to Parker Square in Flower Mound. Chandler’s will be located at 890 Parker Square Road, in the old Yellow Rose Steakhouse space, according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound. Chandler’s is expected on or around July 1.
As temperatures soared into the triple digits this weekend, some Oncor customers dealt with power outages for more than 24 hours. The energy company says the heat is putting additional stress on its equipment. At the Browning residence in Plano, the text messages from Oncor kept coming; but not with...
Every day many Texans make the nearly four-hour drive from Dallas to Houston, or vice versa, for many different reasons. The car ride is so long, it's had Texas drivers wishing for a bullet train between the two main cities for years now. However, that still doesn't exist, and much to a Texas road tripper's chagrin, people still have to make the trek themselves.
DALLAS — The Rant farm system rolls on. And if you don’t get that reference, hold tight. We have a lot to cover. Sportsradio 96.7 FM/1310 The Ticket (KTCK-AM) announced a slew of staffing changes during Thursday afternoon’s Hardline, including the addition of a third host on the drive-time show.
Comments / 0