Medshore Ambulance service personnel along with Wren firefighters work at the scene of a wreck Friday night. It happened at the intersection of Highway 86 and Highway 81. A vehicle being pursued by Anderson County deputies struck a car in the intersection. One person was injured. The suspect vehicle kept going. The pursuit ended off Slater Road in the Hopewell community after the suspect drove down a dirt road and jumped out and ran. The sheriffs office helicopter assisted in the pursuit. (Photo by David Rogers)

ANDERSON COUNTY, SC ・ 5 HOURS AGO