Hattiesburg restaurants airing Super Regional
HATTIESBURG, Miss. ( WHLT ) – The Southern Miss and Ole Miss baseball teams are set to face off in the Hattiesburg Super Regional at Pete Taylor Park. Fans will be coming from near and far to watch the two Mississippi teams compete. Didn't grab tickets? Don't worry, there's other ways to watch, including at Hattiesburg restaurants.
Leaders with Visit Hattiesburg said the following restaurants will be airing the games:
- Keg and Barrel
- Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux
- Mugshots Grill & Bar
- Buffalo Wild Wings
- Pier 98 Steaks, Seafood & Catering
- The Mahogany Bar
- El Rayo
- Hattiesburgers and Blues
- Fairley’s Wings & More
- Sidelines Sports Cafe
- 4th Street Bar
- Patio 44
- Sully’s
- Brewsky’s
- Fat Boy’s Pizza
- Colludium Brewing Company
Here are the start and TV times for the games:
- Saturday, June 11 at 3:00 p.m. CT on ESNPU
- Sunday, June 12 at 3:00 p.m. CT on ESPN2/ESPNU
- If needed, a third game will be played on Monday, June 13. TV is TBD
