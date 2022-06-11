ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hattiesburg restaurants airing Super Regional

By Rachel Hernandez
 2 days ago

HATTIESBURG, Miss. ( WHLT ) – The Southern Miss and Ole Miss baseball teams are set to face off in the Hattiesburg Super Regional at Pete Taylor Park. Fans will be coming from near and far to watch the two Mississippi teams compete. Didn’t grab tickets? Don’t worry, there’s other ways to watch, including at Hattiesburg restaurants.

WJTV Super Regional Coverage: Ole Miss and USM’s Journey

Leaders with Visit Hattiesburg said the following restaurants will be airing the games:

Here are the start and TV times for the games:

  • Saturday, June 11 at 3:00 p.m. CT on ESNPU
  • Sunday, June 12 at 3:00 p.m. CT on ESPN2/ESPNU
  • If needed, a third game will be played on Monday, June 13. TV is TBD

Learn about the Super Regional matchups here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

