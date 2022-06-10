ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Knoxville Super Regional: Vols' comeback effort falls short against Notre Dame in game No. 1

By Ken Lay
 3 days ago
Top-ranked Tennessee is facing elimination in a NCAA Super Regional as its comeback effort came up short.

The Volunteers (56-8) trailed unseeded Notre Dame (39-14) early and never had a lead in an 8-6 loss in game No. 1 of the Knoxville Super Regional at Lindsey Nelson Stadium before an announced crowd of 4,583.

Tennessee and the Fighting Irish will play game No. 2 Saturday at 2 p.m. EDT (ESPN).

The Vols, who had its 11-game win streak end, will be without center fielder Drew Gilbert and pitching coach Frank Anderson. Anderson and Gilbert were ejected for arguing balls and strikes Friday. Both will be suspended.

The Fighting Irish raced led 2-0 when Carter Putz hit a two-run home run in the first inning.

Notre Dame extended its advantage to, 3-0, in the second inning when Jared Miller hit a solo home run.

Jack Zyska hit a two-run home run in the third inning to make it, 5-0.

Tennessee pulled to within, 5-1, in the third inning when Jordan Beck drove in a run with a sacrifice fly.

The Fighting Irish would answer in the fourth inning when Jack Brannigan hit a three-run home run to make it, 8-1.

Tennessee’s Trey Lipscomb, who went 2-for-5 with a double, a home run, three RBIs and one run, made it, 8-2, with a solo home run in the fourth inning. Ortega hit a home run in the sixth inning.

Lipscomb’s two-run double in the in the seventh inning made it 8-5 before Beck closed the scoring with a solo home run in the ninth inning.

