CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Several college basketball coaches summed up the new reality of the sport to outgoing Notre Dame senior Jaidyn West. “They always say, ‘The transfer portal’s No. 1 (for getting players), D-II is second, (then it’s) JUCO, prep school, high school kids,’” West said after Friday’s North-South game, where he scored 25 points to secure team MVP honors for the North. “You’re behind four other classes, so obviously they’re going to take one of those guys ahead of you as a high school kid. They have more experience.”

CLARKSBURG, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO