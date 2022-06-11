ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police seize arsenal of 60+ firearms from murder suspect

By John Ferrannini
San Jose resident Vu Thai was arrested on suspicion of murder. (Photo courtesy of the San Jose Police Department)

SAN JOSE ( KRON ) – Sixty-five firearms — including 25 illegal assault weapons ⁠— were seized from a homicide suspect in San Jose, police stated in a Friday press release.

Vu Thai, 38 and of San Jose, who was arrested on suspicion of being responsible for the city’s 13th homicide of the year last weekend , was already in custody when police executed a search warrant on his residence June 8.

During the search of the property on the 400 block of War Admiral Avenue, detectives discovered:

  • 65 total firearms,
  • 25 of which are illegal assault weapons,
  • at least two privately-made firearms, and
  • two stolen firearms.

The detectives also found thousands of rounds of ammunition, and high-capacity magazines.

Thai is suspected of brandishing a firearm May 21 in the area of Blossom Hill Road and Shell Avenue during a road rage incident, though he fled at that time.

San Jose police told members of the press at a question-and-answer session midday Friday that “every firearm we receive from a criminal or a drug dealer is one less homicide.”

“If you know someone who has a firearm, who shouldn’t have a firearm, let us know,” Public Information Officer Steve Aponte stated. Police stated there was no evidence of ghost gun manufacturing in this instance.

“I can’t presume what this individual had in mind,” Aponte stated, saying the amount of guns and ammunition is “certainly a red flag” for law enforcement, even if Thai was a hobbyist.

Thai is currently at the Santa Clara County Main Jail. He will also be facing illegal firearms charges.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Gaarde #4560 of the San Jose Police Department’s Assaults Unit at 408-277-4161, or via email: 4560@sanjoseca.gov.

