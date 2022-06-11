ATHLETICS: Cunningham improves world lead to 13.00, Fahnbulleh 10.00/19.83, plus collegiate records for Rogers and Aquilla at NCAA Champs
By Rich Perelman
thesportsexaminer.com
2 days ago
This was it for the men at the NCAA Track & Field Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, and as usual, the racing was hot despite overcast skies.
EUGENE, Ore. — Kentucky junior Abby Steiner set a college record in the 200m and the fastest time in the world this year at the NCAA Track and Field Championships on a soggy Saturday at Hayward Field. Steiner was focused until the finish, when she raised her arms and...
EUGENE, Ore. — Florida won its first NCAA women’s outdoor track and field championship Saturday, adding to the indoor title it won this season. Florida finished with 74 points, 10 points ahead of Texas. Florida is the seventh program to sweep the outdoor team titles and the first...
EUGENE, Ore. — Courtney Wayment didn’t merely win the 3,000-meter steeplechase at the NCAA Track & Field Championships Saturday afternoon; she stole the show. Three laps into the 7 ½-lap race, Wayment accelerated and proceeded to run away from the field in the pouring rain. She widened...
The Oregon Ducks made a notable roster move on Monday night, adding a piece to the quarterback room and getting some more experience on the practice field.
The Ducks got a commitment from FCS transfer QB Jake Van Dyne, who played previously at Missouri State. Van Dyne entered the transfer portal back in March.
Van Dyne was 4 of 9 for 53 yards with a pair of interceptions in four games as the backup QB at Missouri State last season. He was 8 of 16 for 101 yards with two interceptions and 19 rushing yards in two games in 2020.
It is likely that he will fill a spot on the depth chart and help the scout team in practice this fall.
Thank you to everyone for helping me throughout this journey. I’m blessed to announce I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at the University of Oregon! #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/t28yi72oOT
— Jake Van Dyne (@jvandyne12) June 14, 2022
