ATHLETICS: Cunningham improves world lead to 13.00, Fahnbulleh 10.00/19.83, plus collegiate records for Rogers and Aquilla at NCAA Champs

The Oregon Ducks made a notable roster move on Monday night, adding a piece to the quarterback room and getting some more experience on the practice field. The Ducks got a commitment from FCS transfer QB Jake Van Dyne, who played previously at Missouri State. Van Dyne entered the transfer portal back in March. Van Dyne was 4 of 9 for 53 yards with a pair of interceptions in four games as the backup QB at Missouri State last season. He was 8 of 16 for 101 yards with two interceptions and 19 rushing yards in two games in 2020. It is likely that he will fill a spot on the depth chart and help the scout team in practice this fall. Thank you to everyone for helping me throughout this journey. I'm blessed to announce I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at the University of Oregon! #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/t28yi72oOT — Jake Van Dyne (@jvandyne12) June 14, 2022

