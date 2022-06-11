ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bad Axe, MI

Bad Axe wins regional title over Laingsburg

By Tom Greene
Huron Daily Tribune
Huron Daily Tribune
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

For the second consecutive season, the Lady Hatchets faced Laingsburg with a regional title on the line. For the second consecutive year, they walked away...

www.michigansthumb.com

Comments / 0

