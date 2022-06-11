Albuquerque Biopark Zoo announces name of baby orangutan

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Biopark has announced the name of its newest orangutan. The team at the zoo named the nearly one-month-old “Bulan.”

It means moon in Malaysian, harkening back to the night the little guy was born, on May 15 during the Lunar eclipse. Keepers say Bulan’s old sister Pixel clearly wants to play but mom is still very protective.

