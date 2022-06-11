ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Albuquerque Biopark Zoo announces name of baby orangutan

By Jordan Honeycutt
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Td05K_0g7RWfe700

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Biopark has announced the name of its newest orangutan. The team at the zoo named the nearly one-month-old “Bulan.”

Orangutan at Albuquerque BioPark gives birth to healthy baby

It means moon in Malaysian, harkening back to the night the little guy was born, on May 15 during the Lunar eclipse. Keepers say Bulan’s old sister Pixel clearly wants to play but mom is still very protective.

