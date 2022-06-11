ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IL

Irvin: “worst nightmare” theme returns

By Grammys add new categories, including songwriter of the year
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe reported reboot of the Richard Irvin campaign looks a lot like how it started. The Aurora mayor and Republican gubernatorial candidate is back to telling people he is Democrats’ “worst nightmare.”. Irvin, speaking with sheriffs in Bloomington Friday, is also back to saying he is...

starvedrock.media

Illinois voters don’t have power to recall controversial officeholders

(The Center Square) – Illinois voters don’t have the ability to recall state’s attorneys, regardless of how controversial they may be. The issue has become a flashpoint in the race for Illinois governor. Vying for the GOP nomination with five other candidates, Jesse Sullivan said that’s a priority among his proposals to address crime.
ILLINOIS STATE
timesnewsexpress.com

This Illinois city named best for single dads

CHICAGO – With the countdown to Father’s Day underway, a new study looked at which U.S. cities are the best for single dads. High-fives go out to west suburban Naperville. LawnStarter named the suburb as 2022’s Best City for Single Dads after comparing 200 of the largest cities in the country.
CHICAGO, IL
wmay.com

Chocolate Manufacturer To Expand Central Illinois Operations

A chocolate production facility in Bloomington will expand… creating an additional 200 jobs. Governor JB Pritzker announced the agreement with candymaker Ferrero North America. The company will add to its existing Bloomington factory, which makes chocolate for use in Nestle products like Crunch and 100 Grand bars. The new production line will be the first North American facility for Kinder Bueno products, a premium chocolate bar introduced in the U.S. in 2019.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
99.5 WKDQ

DID YOU KNOW? The State of Illinois Now Has an Official Rock

I'm not a rock expert or collector but my 6-year-old daughter has a little collection from the backyard and one looks like Illinois' official state rock. I'm sure that someone is going to call me out on this one but I just saw that announcement from Illinois Governor JB Pritzker. His announcement was actually a designation that named an official state rock for Illinois.
ILLINOIS STATE
97ZOK

How Long Does It Take Pro Eater To Finish 7lb Burger Challenge in Illinois?

Ever wanted to be a professional eater or competitive eater? (Yes, there is a difference between the two.) Are you a foodie who can put down a lot of food at once? Have you ever taken part in a food-eating challenge? I'm not talking about the incredibly hot wings at Buffalo Wild Wings, I'm talking about a large amount of food in a relatively short amount of time. Illinois has plenty of food challenges waiting.
ROCKFORD, IL
Darren Bailey
wmay.com

No Truck/Tractor Pulls At This Year’s Illinois State Fair

One traditional feature will be missing from this year’s Illinois State Fair. The annual truck and tractor pulls will not be held at the fair this year. The events are usually slated for the multi-purpose arena, but fair officials say that facility will be closed all summer while undergoing extensive repairs.
ILLINOIS STATE
wdbr.com

Cooling Centers update

The Salvation Army Overnight/Overflow Shelter, located at 221 N. 11th Street, will now serve as a Cooling Center from 1:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m., Monday thru Friday this week (June 13 – June 17). The Overflow Shelter operates from 7:00 p.m. – 7:00 a.m. daily. It has also...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
99.5 WKDQ

Do You Hear About New Guinness World Record Broken In Illinois?

This tasty world record for fruit was broken in Illinois featuring thousands of bananas. Do you remember the Scholastic Book Fairs in grade School? Once a year, this company would set up a pop-up shop in the library. They would sell all kinds of different types of reading material. Every year, my parents would let me get one item.
ILLINOIS STATE
WGN News

Duckworth makes push to end gun violence

CHICAGO — U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) joined several Chicago leaders and local advocates at the Gresham Community Center to discuss on-going gun violence Friday. During a afternoon press conference, Duckworth emphasized her commitment to preventing and reducing gun violence in Illinois’ neighborhoods and under-resourced communities. She also shared the status of ongoing gun reform […]
CHICAGO, IL
wdbr.com

A Heat Advisory for Central Illinois

A Heat Advisory is in effect for Central Illinois through 8 p.m. on Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service and our news partners at WAND T.V. Air temperatures in Springfield will be well into the mid- to upper 90s for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, with heat indices ranging anywhere from 105 – 115 degrees.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

Toby Keith Cancels Ribfest Performance | DuPage Monkeypox Case | Hometown Picnic

Toby Keith has canceled his June 17 performance at Ribfest after disclosing on Sunday that he has been battling cancer. The country music star shared on social media that he was diagnosed with stomach cancer last fall. He said that he has spent the past six months undergoing chemo, radiation and surgery. A Ribfest spokesperson said in a statement “We are very disappointed with the news of his cancellation, but our thoughts and prayers go out to Toby and his family as he faces a very difficult and challenging time in his life.” She continued, “We are examining our options at the moment and intend to replace Toby Keith on our stage, and will announce our plans shortly. However, we stand with the millions of Toby Keith fans at this time and say, “Get well soon, Toby!”
NAPERVILLE, IL
WCIA

Multiple Central Illinois counties at high COVID transmission level

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Two and a half years into the pandemic and COVID-19 cases are still rising. The Illinois Department of Public Health said masks should be put back on in some Central Illinois counties whether you are vaccinated or not. In Central Illinois, Champaign, Ford, Logan and...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WGN Radio

House passes gun bill to raise assault rifle purchase age to 21

IL Rep. Sean Casten (D-6th) joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss the Protecting Our Kids Act recently passed by the House of Representatives. The bill would raise the minimum age to purchase an assault rifle in the U.S. from 18 to 21, and ban the sale of large-capacity magazines.   Follow Your […]
CHICAGO, IL

