Cleveland Guardians rally for 3 in 9th, send Oakland A's to 10th straight loss
2 days ago
CLEVELAND — José Ramírez doubled twice, then homered to begin a three-run rally in the bottom of the ninth inning as the Cleveland Guardians sent Oakland to its 10th straight loss, beating the Athletics 3-2 Friday night. The A's are struck in their first double-digit skid...
Looking through the MLB scoreboard on Friday night, nothing really stands out much about a 7-0 scoreline for a game between the San Diego Padres and Colorado Rockies. The two teams were beginning a three-game series at Petco Park on Friday, with Joe Musgrove taking the mound for San Diego and Chad Kuhl opposing him for Colorado.
Chicago Cubs infielder Nick Madrigal is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the New York Yankees. Madrigal is being replaced at second base by Andrelton Simmons versus Yankees starter Jordan Montgomery. In 115 plate appearances this season, Madrigal has a .222 batting average with a .513 OPS, 8 runs,...
CLEVELAND — José Ramírez had three RBIs, including a two-run double in the first inning, to continue his torrid production and the Cleveland Guardians defeated the Oakland Athletics 6-3 on Sunday. Ramírez, who leads the majors with 59 RBIs, pulled a double down the left-field line that...
On June 11, 1972, Los Angeles Dodgers outfielders Manny Mota and Willie Davis both hit inside-the-park home runs while facing the Pittsburgh Pirates. The inside-the-park homers both came off Pirates starter Bruce Kinson. Mota hit his in the third inning with one on and one out, while Davis’ homer came in the fifth inning with two outs and no one on base.
Cincinnati Reds outfielder TJ Friedl is sitting Monday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Friedl is being replaced in left field by Tommy Pham versus Diamondbacks starter Merrill Kelly. In 93 plate appearances this season, Friedl has a .202 batting average with a .533 OPS, 12 runs, 6...
Nearing the midway point of June, the Cincinnati Reds hold the worst record in the National League at 21-39, 12.5 games out of first place in the NL Central. In some good news for the Reds, second baseman Jonathan India is reportedly ready to make his return from the 10-day injured list.
San Francisco Giants outfielder Austin Slater is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against right-hander Brady Singer and the Kansas City Royals. Slater started three of the last four games and he hit a solo homer on Sunday, but those starts all came against left-handers. Mike Yastrzemski is shifting to center field and hitting second while Luis Gonzalez starts in right and bats leadoff. Tommy La Stella (back) is back in action as the designated hitter and No. 7 batter.
Los Angeles Angels infielder Luis Rengifo is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the New York Mets. Rengifo is being replaced at second base by Matt Duffy versus Mets starter Taijuan Walker. In 98 plate appearances this season, Rengifo has a .233 batting average with a .644 OPS, 2...
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) -- Darin Ruf hit two homers and drove in four runs, Joc Pederson added two hits and two RBIs, and Jakob Junis won his third straight decision as the San Francisco Giants beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 7-2 Friday night.Junis (4-1) worked five innings and yielded two runs and five hits, including Gavin Lux's fifth-inning homer, before leaving with a strained hamstring.The Lux homer pulled the Dodgers within 3-2 before the Giants scored three runs in their half of the fifth inning to pull away.With Curt Casali on first base and one out, pinch-hitter Austin Slater hit...
The Oregon Ducks made a notable roster move on Monday night, adding a piece to the quarterback room and getting some more experience on the practice field.
The Ducks got a commitment from FCS transfer QB Jake Van Dyne, who played previously at Missouri State. Van Dyne entered the transfer portal back in March.
Van Dyne was 4 of 9 for 53 yards with a pair of interceptions in four games as the backup QB at Missouri State last season. He was 8 of 16 for 101 yards with two interceptions and 19 rushing yards in two games in 2020.
It is likely that he will fill a spot on the depth chart and help the scout team in practice this fall.
Thank you to everyone for helping me throughout this journey. I’m blessed to announce I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at the University of Oregon! #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/t28yi72oOT
— Jake Van Dyne (@jvandyne12) June 14, 2022
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Gavin Lux is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the San Francisco Giants. Lux is being replaced at second base by Hanser Alberto versus Giants starter Carlos Rodon. In 192 plate appearances this season, Lux has a .296 batting average with a...
The Los Angeles Dodgers try to avoid a series sweep against their division rival San Francisco Giants after dropping the first two games at Oracle Park by scoring just two runs in each contest. L.A. is also looking to turn around the greater struggles that have plagued them over the...
