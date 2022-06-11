ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

4 Fun Things: Here’s what happening in the Bay Area

By Lawrence Karnow
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qyPCm_0g7RW0jh00

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Need something to do this weekend? Here are KRON4 Meteorologist Lawrence Karnow’s 4 Fun Things.

1) Drive-in Movies – Corte Madera (Saturday)

2) Ferry Fest – Richmond (Saturday)

3) Spring India Day – San Francisco (Saturday)

4) Stern Grove Festival – San Francisco (Sunday)

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 0

Related
sftravel.com

10 Best Bay Area Views

This story is brought to you by offMetro SF. offMetro SF is an online travel guide to getaways from San Francisco—car optional. When you need a city break, we know how best to get you off the beaten path, be it by train, bus, bike, boat, or car share. If you can't make the weekends longer, strive to make them better.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sftravel.com

9 Restaurants Worth Waiting in Line For in San Francisco

Everyone likes to make fun of our city’s long lines for toast, pastries and cruffins (notice all those carbs we seem to enjoy?). But just because you see a line doesn’t mean what is waiting at the end is necessarily worth the wait. Here are some lines that we think are worth it, but only you know your threshold for how long you’re willing to wait for something delicious.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sftravel.com

San Francisco’s Best Dim Sum by Neighborhood

San Francisco is a place where culinary trends are set, a tradition going back generations. Our diverse communities have added their own flavors to our city's bounty of delicious dining options. One of the dishes most synonymous with San Francisco's vibrant and storied Chinese community is dim sum. These small,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
County
San Francisco, CA
Richmond, CA
Sports
City
Corte Madera, CA
City
Richmond, CA
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
sftravel.com

Oldest Restaurants in San Francisco by Neighborhood

In 49 square miles, you'll find genre-breaking cuisines, the freshest produce, and new cooking techniques that will delight your tongue. While San Francisco's culinary scene is always looking to the future, the city holds tightly to its history and pays homage to it at every opportunity. You find an eclectic group of restaurants on this list with diverse menus. One thing is for sure; these restaurants are all classics.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
riffmagazine.com

Too Short, Tower of Power kick off Stern Grove Festival after 2021 flooding

SAN FRANCISCO — “Yay areaaaaaa!” shouted San Francisco mayor London Breed during her introduction, setting the stage for the first show of the 85th Stern Grove Festival. In addition to being the 85th festival, an impressive run by any standard, the day was especially notable for the fact it nearly didn’t happen at all. Almost a year ago in August 2021, a water main break flooded the park and the festival grounds with nearly 1 million gallons of water, felling 63 trees and severely damaging buildings including the stage, which canceled the final show of the season.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
oaklandmagazine.com

Top 5 Best Breakfast/Brunch Spots in Oakland and the East Bay

Here are the 2022 Top 5 Best Breakfast/Brunch Spots as voted for by residents in Oakland and throughout the East Bay:. (actually 6 Top Breakfast / Brunch spots with a tie) The Oakland Magazine Winner in the category of Best Breakfast/Brunch Spots in Oakland and the East Bay in 2022 is:
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nexstar Media Inc
hoodline.com

Bay Area Summertime Happenings: 5 fun things to do this weekend

If you don't have tickets to see Bob Dylan or Erykah Badu this weekend, don't despair. (Actually, there may be a ticket or two left for Ms. Badu, or you can always camp out outside the Greek Theater and listen for free. But we didn't tell you that.) There's plenty to do around the Bay Area this weekend. With temperatures expected to soar Friday and Saturday, it could be a great time to get out on the Bay, but there are also some super-fun indoor and outdoor events happening. We've picked five favroties for you to check out June 10-12.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Juneteenth celebrations across the San Francisco Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) -- Mayor London Breed kicked off the Juneteenth holiday season Friday with an announcement and flag-raising ceremony at City Hall. Juneteenth is the federal holiday that commemorates when enslaved African Americans in Galveston, Texas, were notified of their freedom in 1865. President Joe Biden made June 19 a federal holiday in 2021.SAN FRANCISCO Juneteenth Freedom Celebration: June 18, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Fillmore District, San Francisco. This celebration will span eight city blocks and feature community leaders, performances, vendors and fashion. Free. https://juneteenth-sf.orgJuneteenth on the Waterfront: Saturday,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
KRON4 News

Skyrocketing prices in the Bay Area

LARKSPUR, Calif. (KRON) – Inflation numbers are squeezing a lot of people, and of course, that includes Bay Area residents.   KRON4 spoke with shoppers about how they’re dealing with the soaring prices. At Lucky’s supermarket in Larkspur, shoppers say enough is enough, something needs to be done about skyrocketing prices. It is pretty brutal all […]
LARKSPUR, CA
oaklandmagazine.com

Top 5 Best Spas in Oakland and the East Bay

Here are the 2022 Top 5 Best Spas as voted for by residents in Oakland and throughout the East Bay:. The Oakland Magazine Winner in the category of Best Spas in Oakland and the East Bay in 2022 is:. Piedmont Springs. Featured 2022 Best of Oakland and the East Bay...
OAKLAND, CA
Travel + Leisure

This California Canyon Is Hidden Among the Tallest Trees on Earth — With 50-foot Walls Covered in Ferns

Thanks to Photoshop, good cameras, and clever photographers, it's easy to make a destination appear more stunning than it really is. That's why it's so special when you stumble upon a site that somehow manages to be more beautiful than it looks in photos. Enter, Fern Canyon, a narrow two-story canyon with walls that are covered — from top to bottom — with cascading ferns in all shades of green. It's located about 300 miles north of San Francisco in Humboldt County, California's Prairie Creek Redwoods State Park.
CALIFORNIA STATE
campsnearme.art

San Pablo Bay Camping

They deliver an unforgettable experience by bringing you the most immersive camping site in Laguna. The Harbor also offers an outdoor Big Art Gallery farm animals and marina for a stroll down the jetty and railroad tracks. 101 Must See Spots For Families In The Bay Area Glamping Spots Glamping...
SAN PABLO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Millbrae City Councilman Attacked With Concrete Block in San Francisco

A Bay Area elected official said he is recovering after he was attacked with a concrete block in San Francisco’s Lands End Saturday. Millbrae City Councilman Anders Fung said he was walking with his family around 5 p.m. Saturday when a chunk of concrete fell from above. According to Fung, the concrete was thrown from at least 20 feet above him.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

29K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy