Gull Lake takes regional with come-from behind-win over Zeeland West

Gull Lake 2, Zeeland West 1

The Gull Lake girls soccer team erased a 1-0 halftime deficit with a pair of Mackenzie Ford goals in the second half in a 2-1 win over Zeeland West to win a division two regional championship on Friday.

"It's super exciting," Ford said. "This team is one of my favorites of the four so I just know this is the team that we could do it. It was nerve-racking but we have been practicing that at every single practice, it was just finding a corner, turning everything out, just finishing the game."

"The culture has always been refuse to lose for these girls so when we were down one nothing at halftime the expectation was we can still win this game and go out and take it," Gull Lake head coach Colton Johnson said. "It is fantastic to have them back in the final four to get these seniors a regional final win and yeah it's great to be back in the state semis."

The Blue Devils advance to play Forest Hills Central in a division two state semifinal game next Wednesday at Byron Center at 6 p.m..

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page .

Follow the FOX 17 Blitz on social media: Facebook - Twitter