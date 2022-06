Madden good for 'Caps

Ty Madden pitched six innings allowing no runs and just one hit Friday, it was his best start as a pro as the Whitecaps beat Lansing 6-1 in game one of a doubleheader.

Game two saw the Lugnuts return the favor beating West Michigan 7-2, Keider Montero allowed 5 runs in three and a third innings for the 'Caps.

The two teams play again tomorrow at LMCU Ballpark with a 6:35 p.m. scheduled first pitch.