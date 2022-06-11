ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clay City, IN

Clay City Pottery Fest happening Saturday

By Matt Coutu
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLAY CITY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Clay City Pottery Festival is...

Vintage Camper Rally returns to Fowler Park

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Roger Dulin always has the date circled on his calendar for the annual vintage camper rally. “Seeing people that you haven’t seen for a year. It’s just renewed friendships. We’re a big family.”. Dulin, who has organized the event since 2009, said...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
2nd annual Rosebox Art and Music Festival kicks off in 12 Points

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – In 2021 The Local Vinyl opened up shop in the Historic 12 Points Neighborhood. The shop made their name known to the community upon the grand open by a music festival. Owner of The Local Vinyl Eleanor Jones said was only appropriate they keep...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
Marshall community holds fundraiser for Tom Lisella

MARSHALL, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Marshall community came together to support Tom Lisella. Lisella spent over three months in the hospital and rehab to recovery from an emergency surgery due to an abdominal aortic aneurysm. Now, Lisella is back home and recovering. To assist him in paying for medical...
MARSHALL, IL
New Red Skelton statue is unveiled in Vincennes

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A new Red Skelton statue was unveiled in front of the Pantheon Theater in Vincennes on Friday. The statue depicts a young Red Skelton as a paper boy during his upbringing in Vincennes. His widow, Lothian Skelton, said that she’s happy to see this statue in his hometown.
VINCENNES, IN
City
Clay City, IN
Woman, life-saving donor meet up in Illinois

MARSHALL, Ill. (WAWV/WTWO) – A young Illinois woman welcomed the man that saved her life from across the world into her hometown. Stem cell recipient 21-year-old Taylor Mason has had anything but a normal life, at 15-years-old she was diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia. After months of treatment and remission the leukemia came back when she was 17.
MARSHALL, IL
Groundbreaking held for new Sullivan County Jail

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Sullivan County Sheriff Clark Cottom put it bluntly when asked why the county needs a new jail. “We had 120 inmates in a building that was designed for 34 inmates.”. The groundbreaking for the new jail took place on Monday morning, a landmark in the progress...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, IN
Power company warns of potential rolling blackouts

BLOOMFIELD, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — As temperatures rise across the area at least one local power utility is warning of potential rolling blackouts. Utilities District of Western Indiana, or UDWI REMC, says that energy demand is expected to be extremely high all week. The Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO), an...
BLOOMFIELD, IN

