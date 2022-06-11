Chance for isolated showers Saturday ahead of stormy weather for Sunday
WHAT'S NEW: An isolated hit-or-miss shower between noon and 6 p.m. tomorrow. Most of the day remains dry.
WHAT'S NEXT: WEATHER TO WATCH: A shower/storm chance between 2-7 p.m. Sunday, then a few showers Sunday night that end by 5 a.m. Monday.
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Darryl Green says it will be mostly cloudy Saturday with the chance for an isolated shower and highs around 78.
TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Remaining comfortable. Lows down to 65 with WSW wind 5-10 mph.
TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy. An isolated shower or two during the afternoon. Highs around 78. Lows down to 63.
SUNRISE: 5:24AM | SUNSET: 8:27PM
SUNDAY - WEATHER TO WATCH: Partly to mostly cloudy. A chance of a few showers/storms during the afternoon/evening. A few showers also possible overnight. Cooler, with highs near 76. Lows down to 66.
MONDAY: Showers ending, giving way to a clearing sky, turning warmer. Highs up to 85. Lows near 65.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny & warm. Highs near 83. Lows around 66.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and remaining warm. Highs around 81. Lows near 67.
THURSDAY: A chance of late-day showers/storms. Warm. Highs around 82. Lows to 68.
