Chance for isolated showers Saturday ahead of stormy weather for Sunday

WHAT'S NEW: An isolated hit-or-miss shower between noon and 6 p.m. tomorrow. Most of the day remains dry.

WHAT'S NEXT: WEATHER TO WATCH: A shower/storm chance between 2-7 p.m. Sunday, then a few showers Sunday night that end by 5 a.m. Monday.

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Darryl Green says it will be mostly cloudy Saturday with the chance for an isolated shower and highs around 78.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Remaining comfortable. Lows down to 65 with WSW wind 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy. An isolated shower or two during the afternoon. Highs around 78. Lows down to 63.

SUNRISE: 5:24AM | SUNSET: 8:27PM

SUNDAY - WEATHER TO WATCH: Partly to mostly cloudy. A chance of a few showers/storms during the afternoon/evening. A few showers also possible overnight. Cooler, with highs near 76. Lows down to 66.

MONDAY: Showers ending, giving way to a clearing sky, turning warmer. Highs up to 85. Lows near 65.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny & warm. Highs near 83. Lows around 66.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and remaining warm. Highs around 81. Lows near 67.

THURSDAY: A chance of late-day showers/storms. Warm. Highs around 82. Lows to 68.