Chance for isolated showers Saturday ahead of stormy weather for Sunday

By News 12 Staff
 2 days ago

WHAT'S NEW: An isolated hit-or-miss shower between noon and 6 p.m. tomorrow. Most of the day remains dry.

WHAT'S NEXT: WEATHER TO WATCH: A shower/storm chance between 2-7 p.m. Sunday, then a few showers Sunday night that end by 5 a.m. Monday.

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Darryl Green says it will be mostly cloudy Saturday with the chance for an isolated shower and highs around 78.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Remaining comfortable. Lows down to 65 with WSW wind 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy. An isolated shower or two during the afternoon. Highs around 78. Lows down to 63.

SUNRISE: 5:24AM | SUNSET: 8:27PM

SUNDAY - WEATHER TO WATCH: Partly to mostly cloudy. A chance of a few showers/storms during the afternoon/evening. A few showers also possible overnight. Cooler, with highs near 76. Lows down to 66.

MONDAY: Showers ending, giving way to a clearing sky, turning warmer. Highs up to 85. Lows near 65.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny & warm. Highs near 83. Lows around 66.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and remaining warm. Highs around 81. Lows near 67.

THURSDAY: A chance of late-day showers/storms. Warm. Highs around 82. Lows to 68.

Related
News 12

VIDEO: Man pulls out gun, shoots victim in broad daylight

A shooting in the Bronx has left one man injured. The shooter is still at large, officials say. According to police, 21-year-old man was approached by an unknown individual that displayed a firearm and fired out gunshots, striking the victim in the left leg. The shooting happened Tuesday at around...
BRONX, NY
News 12

Officials: Child burned in Bridgeport backyard with gasoline was not deliberately injured by other children

Police say it does not appear a child badly burned in a Bridgeport backyard was deliberately injured. A Bridgeport family says their 6-year-old son, Dominick Krankall, was hit with a gasoline-soaked ball that was on fire while playing in the yard with other children in April. Krankall spent several weeks in the hospital recovering with burns all over his face and body.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
KETV.com

Severe storms possible Tuesday evening, night

Most of the daytime hours will be dry Tuesday, but can't rule out a few isolated t-showers around midday. Severe storm chances increase in the metro after 7 p.m. with damaging wind gusts being the main threat. Meteorologist Sean Everson has your Weather Now forecast update.
ENVIRONMENT
#Stormy Weather#Meteorologist
KIMT

Strong to severe thunderstorms possible late Thursday

It's been a somewhat active season for severe weather already, and we're tracking out next round for storms on Thursday. The Storm Prediction Center has places our region in a Level 2 (Slight) risk for severe thunderstorms on Thursday and into Thursday night. Scattered thunderstorms are likely to develop and will bring the risk for large hail and damaging wind gusts. Given the environmental conditions, a couple of tornadoes are also possible, but hail and wind would be the primary threats. Our team will continue to monitor this threat and provide updates through Wednesday and Thursday as this threat becomes realized.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS New York

Yellow Alert issued Sunday due to potentially severe storms

Sunday looks to be the more active day of the weekend. Waves of showers and thunderstorms will be prevalent across the region. Some of the storms may be severe, especially south and west of the city.The greatest hazards with the storms will be gusty winds and heavy rain. Localized flooding is possible. It will also be noticeably more humid, with a high of 74. The shower and storm activity could linger through the overnight hours of Sunday as we see a low of 66.
ENVIRONMENT
WWL-AMFM

Severe weather possible today

Friday afternoon storms could produce damaging winds. “Keep an eye on the weather Friday. A few storms are around during the morning hours, but then another round of storms will roll into the region through the afternoon/early evening…
ENVIRONMENT
CBS New York

First Alert Forecast: Cloudy and some afternoon showers

Today will be the "better" half of the weekend.Expect lots of clouds and some spotty showers, but nothing to cancel outdoor plans over. Just be prepared for a brief interruption if a shower moves through, mainly this afternoon.Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s. After a leftover isolated shower early on, much of tonight is looking dry. Lows will be in the low 60s around the city, 50s in the suburbs. For Sunday, shower and thunderstorm activity will be more widespread. It won't be raining the entire time from start to finish, but coverage will be much more than today, so you'll want the umbrella handy. A few storms could be strong to severe, along with drenching downpours. It'll be cooler, but more humid with temps in the low to mid 70s. Showers and a few storms may linger overnight before we see some clearing Monday morning. The sun returns by afternoon, allowing temps to climb into the mid 80s to start the work week. 
ENVIRONMENT
Weather
Environment
The US Sun

Baseball-size hail and dangerous winds forecast in severe storm warning only days after Tropical Storm Alex flooded US

SEVERE storms with dangerous hail the size of baseballs will sweep across the Midwest for the second consecutive day as meteorologists urge residents to stay indoors. Another round of dangerous storms is brewing in the Plains region, putting parts of Colorado, Kansas, Oklahoma and Nebraska on high alert just a day after baseball-sized hail battered the Centennial State.
COLORADO STATE
News 12

Police: 2 teens confirmed dead in apparent drowning incident

Two 13-year-old boys are dead despite attempts by authorities to rescue them after they fell into the water in a Queens neighborhood, police say. The incident happened in the neighborhood of Broad Channel at around 11:45 a.m. The fire department sent nine rescue swimmers in the water searching for the...
QUEENS, NY
UPI News

Multiple storms may throw wrench into northeast U.S. weekend plans

AccuWeather forecasters say the weather this weekend in the Northeast will be unsettled as multiple storms bring fluctuating rain chances, humidity levels and temperatures. While day-to-day changes in the weather may not seem all that drastic, even slight shifts will be noticeable for residents across the region. In the wake...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS New York

First Alert Forecast: Widespread showers, potentially severe thunderstorms

Have those umbrellas handy today! While we'll see more widespread coverage of showers and thunderstorms for your Sunday, it still won't be raining the entire time.We have issued a Yellow Alert through tonight. Let's dive in ... With several shortwaves moving through, models have and continue to struggle with timing it all out. The first round of showers with some embedded rumbles is moving through this morning associated with a warm front. With increasing humidity, expect some heavier downpours. Highs today will be in the mid 70s. It appears that we should have a bit of a lull into afternoon with just...
ENVIRONMENT
News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

