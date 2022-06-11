7hills Homeless Center honors those who have died in ‘compassionate farewell’

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Many public pools are struggling to hire lifeguards. Wendy Jones is the Operations Manager for Rogers Parks and Recreation. She said the center was worried about opening this year due to the lifeguard shortage. Jones said the Rogers Aquatics Center could manage with less admissions staff, no concession workers, but they couldn’t […]

ROGERS, AR ・ 1 HOUR AGO