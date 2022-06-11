ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
7hills Homeless Center honors those who have died in ‘compassionate farewell’

By Justin Trobaugh
 2 days ago

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — 7hills Homeless Center in Fayetteville honors its clients who died on June 10.

KNWA/FOX24 photojournalist Brad Horn was at the “compassionate farewell’ and captured the emotion.

Watch a slice of the event in the video above.

