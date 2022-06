BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A series of grief support sessions will be available throughout the summer at Capital Area Human Services. The eight-week grief program will be free and aims to help individuals or families dealing with the loss or death of a loved one from opioids or other substance abuse, according to CAHS. The program begins Tuesday, June 21, and will take place every Tuesday from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 6 HOURS AGO