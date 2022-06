Dangerous heat will grip swathes of the US through the middle of this week after soaring temperatures contributed to an explosion of wildfires across the West this weekend. Well-above normal to potentially record-breaking temperatures are expected in the east in the coming days, according to forecasters from the National Weather Service (NWS). Nearly 100 million people were under heat advisories and excessive heat warnings. Temperatures could hit triple digits with extreme conditions linked to the climate crisis taking hold before summer officially begins.In recent days, people have been warned to stay indoors due to dangerous heat, and take precautions...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 8 HOURS AGO