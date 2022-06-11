ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roberto Osuna signs with Japan’s Chiba Lotte Marines

 2 days ago
FILE - Houston Astros relief pitcher Roberto Osuna throws during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners on July 27, 2020, in Houston. Osuna has signed with Japanese club Chiba Lotte Marines, the team has confirmed. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

TOKYO (AP) — Former major league relief pitcher Roberto Osuna has signed with Japanese club Chiba Lotte Marines, the team has confirmed. It did not disclose any salary figure,

Osuna has been pitching in Mexico and was suspended for 75 games by the MLB in 2018 related to domestic violence charges. He was pitching for the Toronto Blue Jays at the time.

The 27-year-old Osuna played for the Houston Astros in 2020 and has battled an elbow injury. He has 155 saves in MLB and an ERA of 2.74.

