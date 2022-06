Two days of heat advisories are in the books. Pascagoula (Moss Pt/Trent Lott Airport) had a real-feel temperature of 112 degrees this afternoon, and Gulfport peaked at 106. Hot temperatures and high humidity will be the focus of the forecast through tomorrow. Shower activity was hard to come by today, and that will be the case tomorrow as well.

GULFPORT, MS ・ 3 HOURS AGO