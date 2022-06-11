ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Nearly half of WV counties have CDC mask recommendation

By Sam Kirk
WVNS
WVNS
 2 days ago

CHARLESTON, WV, (WVNS) – The CDC has updated its weekly mask recommendations, and even more counties are included in the at-risk category where masks are recommended.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported 518 new COVID cases and one additional death on June 10.

There were 647 new COVID cases and 1 additional death reported Thursday .

The DHHR did warn that a National Center for Health Statistics system update could impact its ability to certify deaths from June 6 through June 20.

The DHHR has reported 522,061 (+518) total cases and 6,999 (+1) total deaths. According to the DHHR dashboard, there are currently 2,198 (+2) active cases.

On Friday, DHHR confirmed the death of a 67-year old female from McDowell County.

Last week , masks were recommended in 11 counties, none in north central West Virginia. This week, that number has doubled, and 21 counties, including several in north central West Virginia, are now in the red category.

Mask recommendation map from the CDC as of June 9 (Screenshot: Centers for Disease Control)

Counties that are in bold below are considered high risk.

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (18), Berkeley (159), Boone (34), Braxton (10), Brooke (34), Cabell (159), Calhoun (6), Clay (12), Doddridge (7), Fayette (38), Gilmer (17), Grant (14), Greenbrier (38), Hampshire (28), Hancock (38), Hardy (15), Harrison (126), Jackson (11), Jefferson (78), Kanawha (203), Lewis (16), Lincoln (28), Logan (35), Marion (92), Marshall (20), Mason (43), McDowell (20), Mercer (85), Mineral (39), Mingo (15), Monongalia (153), Monroe (26), Morgan (11), Nicholas (39), Ohio (47), Pendleton (3), Pleasants (5), Pocahontas (2), Preston (26), Putnam (49), Raleigh (97), Randolph (26), Ritchie (11), Roane (25), Summers (8), Taylor (24), Tucker (3), Tyler (11), Upshur (26), Wayne (44), Webster (9), Wetzel (26), Wirt (1), Wood (66), Wyoming (22).

According to the dashboard, 1,133,615 first doses of the vaccine have been administered to West Virginians, and 980,051 or 54.7% of West Virginians, have been fully vaccinated. The dashboard also reported that 507,593 boost doses have been administered.

West Virginians five and older are now eligible for the COVID vaccine. West Virginians who are 5 and over now qualify for the COVID booster vaccine, and at-risk people and people over 50 now qualify for a second COVID booster . To learn more about the vaccine or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Free COVID-19 testing is available daily to all West Virginia residents. Click here to view the testing site map and location list. West Virginians may now register for their COVID-19 vaccination by clicking here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.

Comments / 0

