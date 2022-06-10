ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

MLB Fans Remember A Legendary Jim Edmonds Moment

By Originally posted on
Yardbarker
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJim Edmonds was one of the greatest defensive center fielders in the history of baseball. He’s best known for his diving catches. He sure made plenty of those during his career, from that amazing grab at Kaufmann Stadium with the then-Anaheim Angels to robbing Brad Ausmus of extra bases in Game...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Keith Olbermann Calls For NFL Coach To Be Banned

Former ESPN SportsCenter host turned political pundit Keith Olbermann believes the National Football League needs to ban assistant coach Jack Del Rio. Del Rio spoke out on the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol, referring to it as a "dust up." The Washington Commanders assistant coach wondered why there was...
NFL
ClutchPoints

2 reasons Dave Roberts must be fired after Giants sweep Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers have all the tools necessary to win the World Series this year. After acquiring Freddie Freeman in the offseason, they practically trot out a lineup full of MVP candidates and All-Stars each and every night. The amount of star-power on the team is not matched by any other franchise in baseball, […] The post 2 reasons Dave Roberts must be fired after Giants sweep Dodgers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Look: Kirk Herbstreit Reacts To Massive College Baseball Upset

After enjoying a great deal of the Women's College World Series, ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit was also impressed with the men on Sunday. Taking to Twitter, Herby shouted out the Fighting Irish following their series-clinching win over the Vols. "Incredible accomplishment by Notre Dame baseball taking 2 of 3 against...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Edmonds
Person
Brad Ausmus
The Spun

Look: Amanda Balionis Renner Moment Went Viral Saturday

As part of her golf reporting role for CBS Sports, Amanda Balionis Renner often has the chance to cover some interesting and amusing stories. At the RBC Canadian Open this weekend, Balionis Renner made a stop at the Rink Hole on Saturday. For those unfamiliar, the Rink Hole at St. George's is an ode to Canada's love of hockey.
GOLF
The Spun

Michael Jordan Rejected Prominent Actor's Request To Play Him

Earlier this week, Hollywood A-lister Idris Elba admitted that he was shut down by one of the most prominent athletes in sports history. During an interview with Complex, Elba revealed that he approached Michael Jordan about playing the role of arguably the best basketball player ever. Unfortunately for Elba - and the fans who would want to see that movie - Jordan said "no."
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

NASCAR Driver Makes Opinion On Kyle Busch Extremely Clear

Kyle Busch won the Camping World Truck Series race on Saturday. The winningest driver in NASCAR Truck Series history picked up another triumph to the dismay of everyone else. While Zane Smith fought back from a rough start, he ultimately finished short. After the race (h/t NESN's Scott Neville), he lamented his runner-up placement to Josh Sims of Fox Sports.
MOTORSPORTS
TheStreet

Las Vegas Strip Casinos Get Some Very Bad News

Las Vegas has bounced back from the pandemic unbelievably well. The city has seen visitors come back in record numbers even with most of the world still not being able to travel easily to the United States. After literally having to close due to the covid pandemic, the city's casinos,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anaheim Angels#Baseball Field#Mlb Fans Remember#The St Louis Cardinals#Fox Sports#The Angels And Cardinals#Major League Baseball
FanSided

Yankees release prospect who allegedly stole and sold teammates’ equipment

Yankees release prospect who allegedly stole and sold teammates’ equipment. The New York Yankees have released outfield prospect, Jake Sanford, after news broke of him stealing and selling teammates’ equipment. The 24-year-old outfielder has been released from the Yankees after it was reported that he was stealing his...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NLCS
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
thecomeback.com

Yankees cut 2019 third-round draft choice around allegations he stole equipment from teammates

The New York Yankees have cut 2019 third-round draft choice Jake Sanford, reportedly for stealing equipment from teammates and scamming baseball fans. As per NJ.com’s Brendan Kuty, Sanford (seen above during a March interview with WNKY’s Maxwell Trink) allegedly was caught stealing baseball equipment from teammates and trying to sell that equipment online. Sanford repeatedly hounded teammates for their equipment to sell online, while occasionally swiping it from their lockers, a person with knowledge of the situation told Kuty. He spent last season with the low-A Tampa Tarpons and high-A Hudson Valley Renegades, then was assigned to the team’s Florida Complex League FCL Yankees affiliate this year. But he was cut last Thursday.
MLB
The Spun

Look: Paige Spiranac Is Ready For Start Of U.S. Open

Happy U.S. Open week, everyone. The third major of the 2022 golf season has arrived. While Tiger Woods won't be playing in this event, there are several other big names to get excited about. Former professional golfer turned sports media personality Paige Spiranac is certainly excited. Spiranac took to her...
GOLF
Larry Brown Sports

Unlikely Yankees star could soon make pitching appearance?

The New York Yankees are absolutely vaporizing their opponents right now, so much so that they may have to start making things a bit more interesting for themselves. Yankees manager Aaron Boone said following Saturday’s victory over the Chicago Cubs that the most likely position player to pitch for the team if the situation were to arise would be veteran slugger Anthony Rizzo. Boone adds that Rizzo bugs him to pitch every other day, per Erik Boland of NewsDay.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

Son Of Former MLB Star Ray Knight Dead At 42

Former MLB Star Ray Knight received some awful news on Saturday after his son Brooks passed away. He was just 42 years old. Mets PR spokesman Jay Horwitz released a statement following the tragic news as all of his former teammates were heartbroken by this news. "Sending condolences to Ray...
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy