'On the verge of retiring,' Antoine Hoppenot thankful for Detroit City FC — and vice versa

Miranda May was born and raised in Detroit and currently resides in her hometown. Living in Detroit she was able to get a front-row seat to all things beauty and the importance of how it made her feel about herself. After her “big chop” in 2013, she started Moy Hair Essentials with the intent to provide natural hair care products to Black women that would help them embrace and appreciate their natural crown. Since then she has been able to witness scores of Black women embrace their hair texture by using her products.

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO