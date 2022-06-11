ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salina, KS

$30,000 in copper wiring stolen from Kansas grain elevator

By Matthew Self
KSNT News
KSNT News
 2 days ago

SALINA ( KSNT ) – Over $30,000 worth of copper wiring has been reportedly stolen from a grain elevator in Salina on Friday according to local law enforcement.

According to the Salina Police Department, on June 8 they received a report of a burglary at 300 E. Ash St. in Salina at the former Western Star Mill grain elevator. The caller reported that an unknown number of suspects entered the building and took a substantial amount of copper wiring estimated at around $30,000.

If you have any information related to this incident or the identity of those involved, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS. You can also make tips online here . You may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

#Wiring#Grain Elevator#Copper#Western Star Mill#Crimestoppers
KSNT News

KSNT News

