Water hazard cleared from Lake Shawnee, algae warning remains in place

TOPEKA ( KSNT ) – A local lake is seeing improvements according to Shawnee County Public Works which says that sewage that seeped into the water is no longer a hazard on Friday.

Shawnee County Parks and Recreation reported the news on June 10, a week after initial reports were released that diluted waste had been released into Lake Shawnee and residents were warned to avoid all human contact with the 2nd cove south of the dam on the east side of the lake near Tinman Circle.

However, the lake remains under a blue-green algae warning by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment who are expected to test the lake water again next week.

