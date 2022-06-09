ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

How America Can Find Opportunity in Sri Lanka’s Debt Crisis

By Harrison Nugent
nationalinterest.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is a lot at stake in resolving Sri Lanka’s debt crisis. The lesson of the Russo-Ukrainian War is that the world badly needs American leadership in this era of global turmoil and great power rivalry. By contributing billions of dollars worth of military hardware and humanitarian assistance, the United States...

nationalinterest.org

Comments / 0

Related
nationalinterest.org

Biden’s War on Chinese Computer Chips Harms Americans

A less confrontational approach towards Chinese chipmakers would reduce inflation and stem the escalatory spiral of economic warfare between the United States and China. The shortage in microelectronics is increasing prices in addition to stunting economic growth in the United States. Inflation has reached a forty-year high as a result of pandemic-driven distortions in demand and disruptions in supply chains for key inputs like semiconductors. Treasury Secretary Janet Yelled estimated this week that “a third of U.S. inflation is new and used cars and … it is all due to a shortage of semiconductors.”
FOREIGN POLICY
nationalinterest.org

The EV Revolution Will Doom Russia's Economy

As the world pivots away from fossil fuels, Russia will lose the ability to finance its military and maintain an acceptable standard of living for its people. Russia’s brutal war against Ukraine has dramatically changed the energy and security policy assumptions of European countries. Finland and Sweden have abandoned the last vestiges of their non-aligned approach to foreign policy and have requested to join NATO. Switzerland has adopted the European Union’s (EU) sanctions against Russia. With the exception of Hungary, European countries recognize that Vladimir Putin’s dual use of energy and violence as tools of statecraft threatens not only European democracies but all democracies. If successful, Russia’s domination of Ukraine would be the most significant change to the post-World War II order since the fall of the Berlin Wall.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
nationalinterest.org

War in Ukraine Is Destabilizing the Middle East and North Africa

The war in Ukraine is already setting the Middle East on fire. The war in Ukraine is already setting the Middle East on fire. In Iran, the government announced it would cut wheat subsidies amid rising global prices triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The announcement ignited a wave of protests that quickly turned political, as demonstrators called for the overthrow of Tehran’s clerical regime. But the ayatollahs are not the only ones in a hot and dry region that feel threatened by the upheaval in global wheat markets. In 2020, Russia and Ukraine provided 43 percent of the wheat imported by the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), compared to just 19 percent in 2008. The region also depends heavily on Russian and Ukrainian corn.
POLITICS
nationalinterest.org

Is an Unjust Peace in Ukraine Better Than a Just War?

Ukraine doves, hawks, and those in between need to heed Roman statesman Cicero’s advice that sometimes “an unjust peace is better than a just war.”. It is naïve to believe that negotiations between Ukraine and Russia could take place as the conflict swings back and forth each day. But the time to begin is fast approaching, and fortune favors the prepared.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gotabaya Rajapaksa
nationalinterest.org

South Korea's President Heads to the Movies After North Korean Artillery Test

“While bolstering our military's surveillance and vigilance, South Korea and the United States are working closely and maintaining a thorough readiness posture,” the South Korean joint chiefs of staff said Sunday. Not long after North Korea fired artillery at South Korea on Sunday, the president of South Korea sat...
U.S. POLITICS
nationalinterest.org

Could the U.S. Achieve Air Dominance Over Taiwan?

Fourth and fifth-generation aircraft launched from maritime platforms could quickly try to intercept and destroy Chinese invasion forces. If China were to launch an immediate, all-out attack on Taiwan, what kind of response might the United States and its allies be able to launch? Could such a Chinese attack be stopped, given that Taiwan is only 100 miles off the coast of mainland China?
MILITARY
nationalinterest.org

Putin Invokes Peter the Great as Russia Prepares for Long War

The thrust of the Russian president’s message extends far beyond the war unfolding in Ukraine. Russian president Vladimir Putin has delivered a stark vision of imperial restoration, drawing the contours of Russia’s long-term strategic goals at a time of mounting global instability. Putin visited the Exhibition of Achievements...
POLITICS
Reuters

More people are avoiding the news, and trusting it less, report says

June 14 (Reuters) - A growing number of people are selectively avoiding important news stories such as the coronavirus pandemic, Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and the cost-of-living crisis, according to a report released on Tuesday. While the majority of people surveyed consume news regularly, 38% said they often or sometimes...
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Debt Crisis#Debt Relief#Debt Service#South China#American#Russian#Sri Lankans
nationalinterest.org

Peace or No Peace? Ukraine at a Crossroads

The high costs and risks of a protracted conflict should motivate Kyiv to at least reconsider the prospect of peace with Russia. After over 100 days into the Russian invasion of Ukraine, President Vladimir Putin’s campaign has exhibited a significant shift in dynamic. What started as a multi-pronged full-scale invasion has turned the Russian command’s focus to Ukraine’s eastern periphery. Having given up on capturing the capital of Kyiv, Russian commanders are taking fewer risks by scaling back their operations in Ukraine’s interior and instead emphasizing the contested regions closer to the Russian border. Since this change in strategy, the conflict has entered somewhat of an impasse, with Russia making steady gains across the Luhansk oblast in recent weeks.
POLITICS
nationalinterest.org

Can Ukraine’s New Harpoon Missiles Break Russia's Blockade?

With the new weaponry, Kyiv hopes to push Russia from Black Sea ports. Ukrainian forces are deploying American-designed Harpoon anti-ship missiles near the country’s Black Sea shore in an effort to push Russian ships back out to sea and away from Ukraine’s vital ports. Ukraine acquired the American...
MILITARY
nationalinterest.org

‘No Political Preconditions’: Taiwan Leaves Door Open to Talks With China

Chinese defense minister Wei Fenghe reiterated on Sunday that China would reserve “other options” to retake control of the island if negotiations failed. Taiwanese premier Su Tseng-chang claimed on Sunday that his government sought further negotiations over the island’s political status with China, but insisted that the two sides negotiate as equals, according to Reuters.
CHINA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Country
Japan
Country
Sri Lanka
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
China
nationalinterest.org

Russia: Western Cyberattacks Risk Causing ‘Direct Military Clash’

The warning came after the Russian Housing Ministry's website appeared to be hacked this past weekend, with traffic to the site redirecting to a “Glory to Ukraine” sign. Russia took direct aim at the West on Thursday by asserting that continual cyberattacks against its infrastructure risked leading to a “direct military clash.”
POLITICS
The US Sun

I’m a savings expert – ‘shrinkflation’ is an emerging threat to wallets but there’s 3 key things you can do to fight it

AS shrinkflation becomes a bigger issue, savings experts are warning consumers on how to avoid getting duped. Shrinkflation refers to when businesses make packages smaller while keeping the same sticker price, a phenomenon that has affected several grocery stores and restaurants. This subtle strategy can cost shoppers a fortune before...
PERSONAL FINANCE
nationalinterest.org

China and Economic Security in the Shadow of Ukraine

We must act without delay, for Beijing is an aggressor of similar malevolence to that which Ronald Reagan vanquished, but of greater might across the spectrum of power. As with an emergent disease, there are warnings today concerning the primary basis for civilization, which involves economic relations between nations. Nowhere are these warnings more pronounced than in the actions perpetrated by the People’s Republic of China.
INDIA
nationalinterest.org

Focus on the Human Element to Win the AI Arms Race

The United States must refine its investments to incorporate a deliberate and sustained campaign of mission engineering to accelerate and improve the delivery of trustworthy AI. Chinese investments in artificial intelligence (AI) and autonomy have been used to encourage greater investment by the United States. Much attention is paid to...
TECHNOLOGY
nationalinterest.org

Iran Looks to Missiles and Drones to Regain Its Regional Edge

As Iran’s grip on its regional proxies starts to wane and Israeli attacks in the country escalate, Tehran is looking to more conventional weapons to strengthen its security. Many analysts argue that Iran’s influence over parts of the Middle East—often called the “Axis of Resistance”—has diminished since the assassination of General Qasem Soleimani of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Quds Force in January 2020. Examples backing this claim abound, including the appointment of Iraqi prime minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi, when Tehran lost its direct influence and role in appointing the Iraqi prime minister for the first time in fourteen years. In Soleimani’s absence, Mustafa al-Kazemi, a Washington-backed figure who opposes Iran’s presence in Iraq, took over the political scene. The same happened during the fifth Iraqi parliamentary elections in October 2021, when Muqtada al-Sadr’s Shiite faction, which opposes Iran, won more seats in the parliament than any other political party. Moreover, Hezbollah, Iran’s close ally, lost the Lebanese parliamentary elections in May 2022. Critics often state that Iran’s regional allies will face increasing challenges wherever elections reflect public opinion, suggesting that the Islamic Republic of Iran fails to exert its powerful influence in other countries in the absence of soft power. Therefore, in response to the Axis of Resistance’s political inability and declining power, and Iran’s diminished role in directing its forces in internal and regional developments, Tehran has begun to revise its deterrence structure.
MILITARY
nationalinterest.org

Groveling to Saudi Arabia Won’t Bring Down Gas Prices

A presidential visit to Saudi Arabia will not dramatically reduce oil prices in the short term. Although during the 2020 election campaign Joe Biden pledged to turn Saudi Arabia into a “pariah” for the brutal murder and dismemberment of Saudi dissident and Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi, the White House announced last week that the president will go hat in hand to Saudi Arabia this summer to beg the Saudis to pump more oil and reduce politically explosive high gas prices at the pump. For decades, however, U.S. presidents have assumed that the Saudis have more control over the world oil price than they do and have been excessively obsequious to their whims, desires, and transgressions, most infamously after predominantly Saudi hijackers killed almost three thousand Americans on 9/11 with evidence of at least some Saudi government culpability. Biden promised to be different and hold the Saudis to better account, but it seems he will fall into the same unneeded coddling behavior U.S. presidents have exhibited in the past.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
nationalinterest.org

BALTOPS: NATO Exercise Brings Sweden and Finland Even Closer to Alliance

A total of fourteen NATO countries will participate in the BALTOPS naval exercise. NATO allies recently kicked off Baltic Operations (BALTOPS) 2022, a maritime-focused training event in the Baltic region, in tandem with Finland and Sweden, two NATO partners that are poised to join the alliance. "During BALTOPS 22 NATO's...
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy