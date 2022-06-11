Miss Georgia Competition hosts “Meet the Crown” event in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The heat is on this week! Most days will have highs well into the 90s (generally mid 90s) but when you factor in the humidity, it will feel like the triple digits at times so please take frequent breaks if you’re outside for any length of time! It will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy on this Monday with highs in the mid 90s. A few isolated late day and evening storms are possible. Our rain coverage goes up Tuesday it appears, at least to around 40%. We could even have some storms before noon so highs may end up being in the low 90s in most spots. We’ll have a chance of showers and storms Wednesday and Thursday, mainly during the second half of the day, as the heat and humidity continues. Fewer storms and a continuation of the heat by the end of the week and the weekend. We should see some reprieve in humidity by Father’s Day.

COLUMBUS, GA ・ 14 HOURS AGO