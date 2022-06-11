Miss Georgia Competition hosts “Meet the Crown” event in Columbus
By WTVM Staff
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Ninety-one candidates are participating in this year’s Miss Georgia Competition. Earlier this evening, the community got a chance to meet the competing women in the Fountain City. The “Meet the Crown” event was held at the Columbus Convention and...
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The largest, wealthiest and most powerful demographic in the United States is 50 and older - known as the Baby Boom Generation. That’s why more retailers are focusing their advertisements and products on older Americans. Especially the fashion industry. Where men and women in their 50s and 60s have become the new 30s and 40s - as far as youthfulness goes.
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Civic Center began celebrations Monday morning for Unity Week ahead of Juneteenth. Juneteenth is a holiday celebrated on June 19 to commemorate the emancipation of enslaved people in the United States. On June 17, 2021, President Joe Biden signed federal legislation making June 19th of each year a federal holiday in recognition of Juneteenth.
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The City of Columbus has unveiled plans for several events in celebration of Juneteenth and officials are inviting the public to join them. The new federal holiday is Saturday, June 19, but local festivities will begin sooner with a Juneteenth Unity Week Celebration. DATEEVENTS. Monday, June...
FORT BENNING, Ga. (WTVM) - Fort Benning is holding its annual Independence Celebration next weekend - and this year, the celebration is open to the public!. The celebration will take place on June 25 at 5:30 p.m. on York Field. The event celebrates our nation’s independence and gives soldiers and families a safe environment to enjoy the event.
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus ranks as one of the least friendly cities in the nation for the LGBTQ population, according to a recent study. The website LawnStarter.com ranked the nation’s largest cities - nearly 200 of them in total - citing a number of factors from how each city stacks up.
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – On Friday golfers swung their clubs for a cause; they teed up for the 2nd Annual Phenix City Mayor’s Ball Golf Tournament. For years, Phenix City mayor Eddie Lowe and his wife Deborah have offered scholarship opportunities for local students. They fundraise for their scholarships through their golf tournament and annual […]
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Employers are seeking to fill more than 450 positions this week at a Goodwill hiring event in Columbus. It will be held this Friday from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Goodwill Career Center, located at 2601 Cross Country Drive, Building B. Participating employers include...
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - In case you haven’t heard yet or seen all of the action in Uptown Columbus this past week... scenes of a thriller action film, ‘Cash Out’ being shot right here in the Fountain City... Featuring John Travolta and Kristen Davis. From shopping for...
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Eight students were awarded a scholarship from the Lambda Mu Nu chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. in Phenix City. A total of $8,000 was given to the winners - each receiving $1,000. The college-bound students earned these scholarships by participating in the fraternity’s annual essay contest.
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - There’s some exciting news in sports in Columbus. A new semi-pro basketball association is coming to the Chattahoochee Valley. There will be both a women’s team - the Lady Venom - and a men’s team - the Georgia Vipers. The co-owners of the...
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Several churches across the Chattahoochee Valley gathered over the weekend to pray for the city leaders and first responders. Pray for the City took place in the Columbus Civic Center parking lot. Special prayers went up for city officials, EMS, police and for those committing crime and those affected.
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Today, the Muscogee County School District’s JROTC Lighthouse Brigade held its graduation ceremony. The ceremony was held at Columbus State University’s auditorium. The JROTC Cadet Leadership Challenge 2022 lasted all week from June 5 through 10. JROTC leadership says participants have been working hard...
Across the United States, June is celebrated as Pride Month. President Clinton first declared June as Pride Month in 1999 tohonor the 1969 Stonewall Uprising in Manhattan. But if you plan to celebrate Pride Month, one city that won't be as festive is Macon in Georgia. At least according to the recent report of the country's most LGBTQ-Friendly Cities released by LawnStarter.
MARIETTA, Ga. — Caught on camera -- a duo of dust devils spun up this weekend at a Cobb County softball tournament. They brought the game to a halt, awing players and fans. It happened Saturday afternoon at Al Bishop Softball Complex in Marietta. The videos were shared with...
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Grammy-award winning band Arrested Development announced their signature Juneteenth celebration will be held at City Winery Atlanta in a three-night residency on June 19-21. According to officials, the celebration is expected to feature their greatest hits and the release of their upcoming album. City Winery Atlanta...
ATLANTA, Ga. (WTVM) - A summer treat for many is set to return to Chick-fil-A restaurants this week. The fan-favorite peach milkshake will be available at participating locations from June 13 through August 20, the Atlanta-based chain announced. “The Peach Milkshake has become a tradition for many of us, embracing...
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - There is currently a police presence on 19th Street in Columbus. The scene is active near the intersection of 19th Street and 13th Avenue. It’s unknown at this time what has caused this presence. News Leader 9 has crews on the scene. Stay with us...
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A high-ranking official on Fort Benning has been relieved of his duty. Effective this past Friday, Colonel Alexis Rivera Espada is no longer the Fort Benning Garrison Commander, a role he had for one full year, heading up base operations services. The Maneuver Center of Excellence...
For thrill-seekers and those intrigued by the paranormal, this list of haunted places will send chills down your spine and cause the hair on the back of your neck to stand up. These historic sites are not for the faint of heart - we’ve warned you. The Ellis Hotel.
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The heat is on this week! Most days will have highs well into the 90s (generally mid 90s) but when you factor in the humidity, it will feel like the triple digits at times so please take frequent breaks if you’re outside for any length of time! It will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy on this Monday with highs in the mid 90s. A few isolated late day and evening storms are possible. Our rain coverage goes up Tuesday it appears, at least to around 40%. We could even have some storms before noon so highs may end up being in the low 90s in most spots. We’ll have a chance of showers and storms Wednesday and Thursday, mainly during the second half of the day, as the heat and humidity continues. Fewer storms and a continuation of the heat by the end of the week and the weekend. We should see some reprieve in humidity by Father’s Day.
