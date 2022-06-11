ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Nearly 20M watched Jan. 6 hearing: Nielsen

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Dominick Mastrangelo
WDVM 25
WDVM 25
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20R9h7_0g7RQ2iP00

( The Hill ) – Nearly 20 million people watched Thursday night’s first hearing of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol across broadcast and cable news, according to preliminary ratings figures from Nielsen.

Each of the major broadcast television news networks preempted their regularly scheduled programming on Thursday to show continuous live coverage of the two-hour hearings.

ABC took the largest haul of viewers, earning 4.8 million of them, while NBC and CBS carried 3.5 million and 3.3 million, respectively.

On cable, MSNBC pulled in a whopping 4.1 million viewers during the hearings, nearly four times what the network averages on a typical weeknight.

Usually dominant Fox News Channel came in second place on cable on Thursday night, averaging 3 million viewers from 8 to 10 p.m. CNN came in third place with 2.6 million.

Fox took criticism this week for its decision not to air continuous live coverage of the hearings on its main cable channel. The network did not preempt its regularly scheduled opinion shows, featuring hosts Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham.

Instead, Fox relegated live coverage of the hearings to Fox Business Network, which ratings figures show pulled in 223,000 viewers from 8 to 10 p.m. Fox also provided its live coverage on various streaming platforms and made it available to its affiliate stations across the country.

Friday’s preliminary figures are likely to grow and do not include viewers who watched the hearing via streaming service online through YouTubeTV or other platforms.

The total of nearly 20 million is smaller than other large prime-time political events like President Biden’s State of the Union Address in March, which pulled in 38 million viewers, but is much larger than the audience for a typical congressional hearing.

A reported 9 million people watched former President Trump’s impeachment trial in 2020 on a typical day during those proceedings on Capitol Hill.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

Related
WDVM 25

Trump’s ‘Big Lie’ takes center stage in second Jan. 6 hearing

Former Trump campaign director Bill Stepien and a Georgia-based U.S. attorney President Donald Trump weighed firing are among those who will testify Monday as the Jan. 6 committee works to show how the former president forged ahead with plans to remain in power despite being “told again and again that he didn't have [the] numbers to win.”
POTUS
WDVM 25

Trump’s inner circle testifies his claims were bogus

(The Hill) — The House committee examining last year’s attack on the Capitol accused former President Trump on Monday of lying purposely to the public in order to stay in power and raise money from sympathetic supporters — an orchestrated effort the panel said led directly to the deadly insurrection of Jan. 6.   Gathered on […]
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
WDVM 25

Police release photos of Temple Hills Mall suspects

TEMPLE HILLS, Md. (WDVM) — On Friday, police responded to The Shops at Iverson, for the reports of a shooting. Prince George’s County Police (PGPD) are now asking the public for help identifying the suspects. At around 12:45 p.m., shots rang out at the mall in Temple Hills, Md. According to the news release, there […]
TEMPLE HILLS, MD
WDVM 25

Fire at Holy Cross Hospital

Update (10:43 p.m.) — According to Montgomery Fire, the fire has been extinguished and was caused by paper too close to a heat source. There are no injuries. SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — There is a fire in the pharmacy of the Holy Cross Hospital, according to Montgomery County Fire. According to the tweet, the […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Hannity
Person
Tucker Carlson
Person
Laura Ingraham
WDVM 25

Man dies in fiery early morning crash

TRIANGLE, Va. (WDVM) — At around 3:24 a.m. on June 11, police got a call to the 3700 block of Graham Park Rd. in Triangle for a single-car crash. According to the news release, when police arrived, they found a 2007 Toyota Camry that had lost control crossing the double yellow lines and hitting a […]
TRIANGLE, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Television News#News Media#Washington Dc#House#Abc#Cbs#Msnbc#Fox News Channel#Cnn#Fox Business Network
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
WDVM 25

Kinzinger says Trump knew he lost the 2020 election

(The Hill) — Rep. Adam Kinzinger (Ill.), one of the two Republican members of the House panel investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, said on Sunday that he thinks former President Trump knew that he lost the 2020 presidential election ahead of the rioting.  “I think if anybody truly believed after […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WDVM 25

Road closures starting ahead of Something In The Water festival

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Before the music comes the closures. Some roads in D.C. will be shutting down today ahead of the Something In The Water festival. The festival doesn’t begin until Friday but the impact on the roads will be noticed starting on Monday, June 13th. According to D.C. police, there will be emergency no […]
WASHINGTON, DC
WDVM 25

WDVM 25

13K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://LocalDVM.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy