ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gas Price

More people turning to bikes as gas gets more expensive

By Ileana Diaz, Cassie Buchman
WDVM 25
WDVM 25
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=156M05_0g7RQ1pg00

( NewsNation ) — With gas at record-high levels, some people are trading four wheels for two.

The national average for a gallon of gas has reached $5 per gallon, according to GasBuddy. With commuting getting more expensive, people across the nation are turning to bicycles as an alternative for getting around.

“Where I drive to is just work and back,” one person said to NewsNation. “Everywhere else, I just use my bike now.”

Is the real estate market starting to cool off?

“I don’t plan on doing any traveling this year because of gas prices,” another person said.

Bike sales have gone up in some cities, although some bike shop owners told NewsNation that supply chain delays have slowed down their business. Some places have have been waiting for parts for months because of snarls in the supply chain, something that has been seen in many industries because of the COVID pandemic.

Jim Gardner, CEO of Good Karma Bikes in San Jose, California, said demand for commuter bikes is through the roof, NewsNation local affiliate KRON reported.

“(Demand is) more than we have ever seen in 13 years. It’s been tough for us to keep up with demand right now,” Gardner said.

Bloomberg reports that electronic bikes have also recently been seeing a boom. Pedego CEO Don DiCostanzo, who oversees the e-bike brand’s dealerships, told Bloomberg they’re seeing a “big spike” in orders coming in way ahead of the season.

“Every month there’s another record,” he said, according to Bloomberg. Although he told the news outlet the increase in orders isn’t all because of fuel, DiCostanzo said the high price of gas is “acting as a catalyst to get more people to consider alternate forms of transportation.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

Related
WDVM 25

Police release photos of Temple Hills Mall suspects

TEMPLE HILLS, Md. (WDVM) — On Friday, police responded to The Shops at Iverson, for the reports of a shooting. Prince George’s County Police (PGPD) are now asking the public for help identifying the suspects. At around 12:45 p.m., shots rang out at the mall in Temple Hills, Md. According to the news release, there […]
TEMPLE HILLS, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Bike#Commuting#Gas Prices#Vehicles#Newsnation#Kron
nationalinterest.org

Fear Realized: $8 a Gallon Gas at One California Station

It appears that for many American drivers, their worst nightmare has become a reality—forking over $8 for a gallon of gas. Per Fox Business, that’s exactly what is occurring at one gas station in Los Angeles, California. KTTV in Los Angeles reported that a Chevron station in downtown Los Angeles is charging customers more than $8 a gallon for regular gas causing many locals, unsurprisingly, to complain about the sky-high prices and price gouging.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Motorious

Washington State Braces For $10.00 A Gallon Gas

And multiple stations nationwide are running out of fuel…. Back on May 17 we reported that AAA data indicated the national average price for gas hit $4.52. Here we are about a week out and that’s now a fading distant memory as the national average is $4.59. In other words, the price of gas looks to be going like a runaway freight train. That explains the reports out of Washington state that gas stations there are adding an extra digit to the digital displays on pumps. Yes, $10.00 a gallon gas looks to be a reality in the near future.
WASHINGTON STATE
WDVM 25

Road closures starting ahead of Something In The Water festival

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Before the music comes the closures. Some roads in D.C. will be shutting down today ahead of the Something In The Water festival. The festival doesn’t begin until Friday but the impact on the roads will be noticed starting on Monday, June 13th. According to D.C. police, there will be emergency no […]
WASHINGTON, DC
WDVM 25

Storms roll in on Sunday

Happy Saturday! We could still see some showers and hear a rumble of thunders tonight. We will see an increase in a southerly flow for our Sunday which will increase our advection of warm and moist air. The Storm Prediction Center currently has us under a slight risk for severe weather Sunday. Storms look to […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WDVM 25

Smithsburg community mourns after tragic shooting

SMITHSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — Traumatized, Confused, Shocked. These are some of the words the people of Smithsburg are using to describe the feeling in town after Thursday’s mass shooting. We returned to Smithsburg to see how people were coping with the tragedy and loss of life. “It’s just a sense of helplessness and hopelessness and […]
SMITHSBURG, MD
WDVM 25

WDVM 25

13K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://LocalDVM.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy