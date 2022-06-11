ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Justin Bieber says he’s been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, cancels shows

By Sareen Habeshian
WDVM 25
WDVM 25
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KdaDM_0g7RPzIs00

Justin Bieber announced Friday that he’s canceling the rest of his world tour after being diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome.

In a video posted to Instagram, the 28-year-old singer said he has full facial paralysis on the right side of his face.

2 WV men sentenced for stealing equipment from coal mine

“As you can see, this eye is not blinking. I can’t smile on this side of my face. This nostril will not move,” he explained.

Ramsay Hunt syndrome occurs when a shingles outbreak affects the facial nerve near one of your ears, according to Mayo Clinic . It can cause painful shingles rash, facial paralysis and hearing loss in the affected ear.

“So for those who are frustrated by my cancellations of the next shows, I’m just physically, obviously, not capable of doing them,” he said. “This is pretty serious, as you can see. I wish this wasn’t the case. But obviously my body’s telling me I got to slow down.”

Bieber said he’s doing facial exercises to help his face “get back to normal,” but he doesn’t know how long it will take.

“I’ll be using this time to just rest and relax and get back to 100% so that I can do what I was born to do,” the singer said. “It’s gonna be OK. And I have hope and I trust God.”

Bieber canceled shows in Washington D.C. and Toronto earlier this week, and was set to perform in New York next week and in Los Angeles in July.

Just a few months ago, in March, his wife Hailey Bieber was hospitalized due to a small blood clot in her brain. The 25-year-old model said she had suffered a mini-stroke caused by a small hole in her heart that allowed a clot travel to her brain.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC.

Comments / 1

Related
WDVM 25

What is Ramsay Hunt syndrome?

Pop star Justin Bieber, 28, said in an Instagram video on Friday that he's currently unable to move half of his face. The singer said he's canceling tour dates for this reason.
CELEBRITIES
WDVM 25

West Virginia man charged in Columbia Machine shooting

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — 23-year-old Joe Louis Esquivel of Hedgesville, West Virginia has been charged following Thursday’s mass shooting at a warehouse in Smithsburg. Police said that Esquivel was employed by Columbia Machine, Inc. He opened fire in the Smithsburg warehouse on Thursday afternoon, killing three men and injuring another. In a subsequent altercation with […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hailey Bieber
Person
Justin Bieber
NME

Rebel Wilson reveals relationship with new girlfriend: “Love is love”

Rebel Wilson has revealed she’s in a relationship with fashion designer Ramona Agruma. The actor made the announcement on Instagram on Thursday (June 9), sharing a photo with Agruma, captioned: “I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess #loveislove.”
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Married at First Sight' Star Quits His Job

Married at First Sight alum Al Perkins is trying his hand at a new career. The 25-year-old, who appeared on the most recent season of Australia's version of the popular reality series, has quit his job as a carpenter in order to take on the role of social media influencer full time, Perkins hoping to capitalize on his Married at first Sight Australia fame.
TV & VIDEOS
SheKnows

One Life to Live Alum Marries Her Former Co-Star

You never can tell just where you’ll find love. One Life to Live alum Tika Sumpter (Layla), for instance, found the man of her dreams in the makeup room of Tyler Perry’s long-running OWN hit, The Haves and the Have Nots. It’s certainly not the romance you would have expected watching her and Nicholas James on the show. She played manipulative bad girl Candace, he, dangerously obsessed, closeted cop Justin.
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Paralysis#Mayo Clinic
digitalspy.com

Neighbours star discusses tragic death story for first time

Neighbours spoilers follow. Some devastating scenes are about to air in Neighbours when young Hendrix Greyson dies following his lung transplant operation. It is a cruel blow for the teen who has only just got married to the love of his life, Mackenzie. Ahead of the storyline's sad conclusion, Ben Turland has been chatting about what it was like to film the shocking story.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
WDVM 25

Police release photos of Temple Hills Mall suspects

TEMPLE HILLS, Md. (WDVM) — On Friday, police responded to The Shops at Iverson, for the reports of a shooting. Prince George’s County Police (PGPD) are now asking the public for help identifying the suspects. At around 12:45 p.m., shots rang out at the mall in Temple Hills, Md. According to the news release, there […]
TEMPLE HILLS, MD
TODAY.com

Justin Bieber reveals rare illness has paralyzed half his face

Justin Bieber has announced he is battling an illness called Ramsay Hunt syndrome that has caused paralysis in his face and forced him to cancel several concerts. This comes just months after Bieber battled COVID-19 and his wife Hailey was hospitalized with a blood clot. NBC’s Maggie Vespa reports for Saturday TODAY.June 11, 2022.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

After Enduring One Heart Surgery After Another, Young & Restless Alum Celebrates a Triumphant Milestone

The world is now at his fingertips. To say that The Young and the Restless alum Max Page (ex-Reed) has had to face his fair share of obstacles in life — at such a young age — is an understatement. However, having endured numerous heart surgeries and problems along the way, the former CBS soap actor has a very big milestone to celebrate — high school graduation!
CELEBRITIES
WDVM 25

WDVM 25

13K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://LocalDVM.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy