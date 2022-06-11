Police called to home of Chicago DA Kim Foxx over domestic dispute

June 10 (UPI) -- Police officers were called to the home of Chicago's top prosecutor Kim Foxx for a domestic dispute earlier this month, it was revealed Friday.

Kelley Foxx, the husband of the powerful Cook County State's Attorney, called 911 just after 10 p.m. on June 4 and alleged that she slapped him over something that had been posted to Facebook, WGN first reported citing police records obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request.

The incident was later confirmed by Flossmoor Police Department records obtained by the Chicago Tribune and WMAQ-TV.

"[Kelley Foxx] explained that Kimberly got mad about something that was posted on Facebook that he did," one of the responding officers wrote in a police report. "Kimberly asked him to leave and he refused."

Foxx allegedly "became physical" when Kelley Foxx refused to leave and "grabbed his collar and threw down his video game controller" which he had used to try to turn on the TV before then allegedly slapping him on his left cheek.

The prosecutor allegedly admitted to another officer that "she did put hands on" her husband to guide him out of the house but said that she never slapped him.

Foxx allegedly expressed that she felt her husband "called the police only to hurt her," an officer wrote.

One of the couple's daughters was home at the time but said she only heard yelling and did not witness any physical violence. The couple has been together for more than 20 years.