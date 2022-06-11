ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Police called to home of Chicago DA Kim Foxx over domestic dispute

By Adam Schrader
UPI News
UPI News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C6sDL_0g7RPvly00

June 10 (UPI) -- Police officers were called to the home of Chicago's top prosecutor Kim Foxx for a domestic dispute earlier this month, it was revealed Friday.

Kelley Foxx, the husband of the powerful Cook County State's Attorney, called 911 just after 10 p.m. on June 4 and alleged that she slapped him over something that had been posted to Facebook, WGN first reported citing police records obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request.

The incident was later confirmed by Flossmoor Police Department records obtained by the Chicago Tribune and WMAQ-TV.

"[Kelley Foxx] explained that Kimberly got mad about something that was posted on Facebook that he did," one of the responding officers wrote in a police report. "Kimberly asked him to leave and he refused."

Foxx allegedly "became physical" when Kelley Foxx refused to leave and "grabbed his collar and threw down his video game controller" which he had used to try to turn on the TV before then allegedly slapping him on his left cheek.

The prosecutor allegedly admitted to another officer that "she did put hands on" her husband to guide him out of the house but said that she never slapped him.

Foxx allegedly expressed that she felt her husband "called the police only to hurt her," an officer wrote.

One of the couple's daughters was home at the time but said she only heard yelling and did not witness any physical violence. The couple has been together for more than 20 years.

Comments / 333

bubber1961
2d ago

Interesting that she wasn’t arrested. You and I would’ve been arrested. Absolutely! They couldn’t leave someone at home that was upset and could physically hurt the other individual and the police would be held liable.

Reply(28)
245
Joe_roblox
2d ago

This is the lady refusing to charge over 40% of felonies for her people that been done wrong by the system. Police are seeing the same criminals they arrested for violent crimes within one week became Kin Fox drops charges. Record crime,murders,drugs as a result

Reply(20)
171
Ivan Harris
2d ago

they need to enforce the law. put her on list not to buy firearms and remove residents. that is the law.wanting new laws make you enforced the the ones that already on the books.

Reply(7)
111
Related
biznewspost.com

27 Shot Over Weekend in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s Chicago

Twenty-seven people were shot, five of them fatally, over the weekend in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago. Breitbart News reported that 16 people were shot in Chicago Friday into Saturday night alone; three of the victims succumbed to their wounds. On Monday morning ABC 7 / Chicago Sun-Times noted...
CHICAGO, IL
biznewspost.com

Rapper FBG Cash Fatally Shot in Chicago’s South Side

Rapper FBG Cash, whose real name was Tristian Hamilton, was reportedly killed in a shooting on the South Side of Chicago early Friday morning. FBG Cash was in a car when another vehicle pulled up, a gunman got out and opened fire, killing him and wounding a 29-year-old woman, investigators told NBC News.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
WGN News

Drew Peterson hearing now set for September

JOLIET, Ill. — Convicted murderer Drew Peterson was scheduled to appear in court Monday for a hearing to determine if a retrial is necessary but the hearing was continued until September. The former Bolingbrook police officer is currently serving a 38-year prison sentence for the murder of his third wife Kathleen Savio. Law enforcement labeled […]
BOLINGBROOK, IL
UPI News

2 dead, 4 wounded in shooting at Indiana nightclub

June 13 (UPI) -- At least two people were killed and four others were injured in a shooting that erupted over the weekend at an Indiana nightclub, authorities said as the nation grapples with how to confront gun violence following several high-profile shootings in the past few weeks. Police said...
GARY, IN
fox32chicago.com

Woman fatally shot in forehead in West Lawn

CHICAGO - A female was fatally shot Sunday night during an argument with another female in West Lawn on the Southwest Side. Chicago police said two females were arguing in the 6400 block of South Kilbourn Avenue about 7:36 p.m. when a male approached and fired shots. One of the...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

MISSING: Doran Ellison, 66, last seen May 7

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Police are asking for help locating a missing elderly man who has not been seen since May 7. Doran Ellison, 66, was last seen in the 7100 block of East End Avenue in the South Shore neighborhood, according to police. Ellison is about 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds. He is a Black man with brown eyes, black hair and a medium complexion, police said. Anyone with information on where he might be is asked to call 911 or contact the Area One Special Victims Unit at (312)747-8380. 
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Records#911#Facebook Wgn First#The Chicago Tribune#Wmaq Tv
fox40jackson.com

Chicago mass shooting leaves 4 injured, police say

A drive-by mass shooting on Saturday afternoon in Chicago has left four people injured, with one considered to be in critical condition. The shooting happened at 3:20 p.m. on Saturday in the 8600 block of S. Damen on the city’s South Side, according to police. The victims range in...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
CBS Chicago

Neighbors step in after woman, smaller dog are brutally attacked by pit bull in Kilbourn Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A dog attack put a woman in the hospital on the city's Northwest Side Friday.As CBS 2's Marissa Perlman reported Friday night, the woman was walking her smaller dog through the Kilbourn Park neighborhood when they were both attacked. Two neighbors who saw the attack jumped on to help – and said they witnessed a terrifying, bloody mess.The woman was walking her poodle mix along Kildare Avenue between Cornelia Avenue and Roscoe Street when a pit bull – who was on a leash – got loose and started to attack. Neighbors said they have had run-ins with...
CHICAGO, IL
AOL Corp

Rapper FBG Cash killed, woman wounded in Chicago shooting

Chicago rapper FBG Cash was killed and a woman was wounded in a shooting early on Friday, authorities said. The 31-year-old was shot just after 5:30 a.m., local time, in the Chicago neighborhood of Aubrun Gresham on the city’s South Side. Cash, whose name was Tristian Hamilton, was reportedly...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Wrong body dug up by police in cemetery amid cold case investigation

CHICAGO - Connecticut police dug up a body Wednesday hoping to close an unsolved murder case from the 1970s but soon discovered it was the wrong one. Investigators in the East Haven Police Department are looking for an unidentified young woman who was found dead, wrapped in a tarp in a ditch behind a former department store in August 1975.
EAST HAVEN, CT
thebharatexpressnews.com

5 dead, 14 injured in weekend shootings in Chicago

CHICAGO (TBEN) – At least three people have died and two others have been injured in shootings across the city starting on Saturday. https://www.google.com/maps/d/u/0/edit?mid=1n_58pmO0lRzTRY9MvCfJdaevH5tJxQg&usp=sharing. The first shooting of the weekend left one dead in Chicago’s Englewood neighborhood. The 25-year-old was on the street in the 6800 block of South...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Teen charged with firing paintball that struck former Chicago Police Supt. Terry Hillard

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 17-year-old has been charged with shooting a paintball that struck former Chicago Police Supt. Terry Hillard last month. The teen appeared in Juvenile Court on Thursday of last week in connection with the incident on Sunday, May 29. Judge Oommen Green imposed conditions of a curfew, no contact with Hillard, and no use or possession of paintball guns, according to the Cook County State's Attorney's office. Hillard, 78, was in a yard near 83rd Street and Vernon Avenue struck when someone fired a paintball gun at 5:33 p.m. May 29. He declined medical attention. In a statement the day after the incident, a spokeswoman said Hillard was "okay, but wants people to learn from this and reminds everyone to always be vigilant, be aware, and be safe." Hillard served as police superintendent from 1998 until 2003. An investigation continues regarding a second minor suspected in the attack.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Suspect charged in murder of man, 30, in West Pullman

CHICAGO (CBS) – A Sauk Village man is charged after allegedly shooting and killing another man in West Pullman. Jonathan Harris, 35, is charged with one felony count of first-degree murder. Chicago police say he was identified as the offender who shot and killed a man, 30, on the 12300 block of South Wallace Street in West Pullman Tuesday.  Harris was arrested Friday, in the 1800 block of East Sauk Trail Road in Sauk Village, according to police.  He is due in bond court Saturday. 
CHICAGO, IL
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
376K+
Followers
58K+
Post
124M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy