ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Pritzker signs bill to increase mental health workforce

By Matt Coutu
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oRGkl_0g7RPutF00

CHICAGO (WTWO/WAWV) — On Friday Gov. Pritzker signed Senate Bill 3617 aimed at addressing the shortage of mental health professionals in Illinois and increasing access to high-quality mental health services across the State.

The bill temporarily allows professional licensees out of practice for less than five years to reactivate their license with the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR).

The bill also seeks to expand behavioral health training, incentivizes the hiring of individuals in recovery from substance use disorder or mental illness, and makes it easier for advanced practice registered nurses to treat patients.

“We need a mental healthcare workforce that is robust enough to get people help when they need it—not after months on a waiting list,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “I am proud to sign this mental health omnibus bill—training, expanding, and diversifying our behavioral health workforce—into law. This legislation invests in mental health infrastructure—and that infrastructure is people. Our therapists. Our social workers. Our crisis counselors. There is nothing more important than investing in the people who support the health and wellbeing of Illinoisans.”

The Mental Health Omnibus legislation builds on the Pritzker administration’s commitment to improving access to critical behavioral health services across Illinois, demonstrated by efforts that include expanding telehealth parity from emergency to permanent, as well as the recent appointments of state Behavioral Health Officer David Jones and Children’s Behavioral Health Transformation Initiative Director Dana Weiner.

The FY23 state budget, which takes effect July 1, 2022, includes a significant investment in mental health and substance abuse prevention and treatment services that aim to increase access to the behavioral health system in every region of the state.

The legislation removes barriers to those wishing to re-enter the mental health workforce, such as continuing education credit completion, passing additional examinations, and fee payments. Former license holder must be in good standing to have their licenses reactivated. Mental health professionals out of practice for less than five years may restore their license with IDFPR only once without providing more information to the Department.

In addition, the measure enables advanced practice registered nurses (APRNs) to conduct any required psychiatric visits to patients in Special Mental Health Rehabilitation Facilities, in addition to physicians.

The Recovery and Mental Health Tax Credit is also created under SB 3617, which creates a program to provide tax incentives to qualified employers who employ eligible individuals who are in recovery from a substance use disorder or mental illness. IDHS will work with the Illinois Department of Revenue (IDOR) to verify tax credit certificates issued to employers.

Additionally, the bill allows the Illinois Department of Human Services (IDHS) Division of Mental Health to award grants or contracts to enhance training and supervision of behavioral health providers-in-training seeking licensure in specified fields. IDHS will oversee the application process; grants are subject to appropriations. Additionally, a 15-member Advisory Council will be established to advise DHS, examining mental illness and substance use disorder impacts on employment opportunities within minority communities.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Comments / 3

Related
977wmoi.com

Governor Pritzker Signs Family Bereavement Leave Act Into Law

Governor JB Pritzker signed the Family Bereavement Act, an amendment to the Child Bereavement Leave Act that expands leave time requirements to cover pregnancy loss, failed adoptions, unsuccessful reproductive procedures, and other diagnoses or events impacting pregnancy and fertility. SB3120 also mandates leave after the loss of family members previously not covered in the act. The bill was originally proposed and written by Kyra Jagodzinski, a sixteen-year-old volunteer for State Senator Melinda Bush (D-Grayslake).
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Illinois Health
City
Chicago, IL
Magic 95.1

Five Southern Illinois counties at ‘high’ community level

Five Southern Illinois counties are now considered at high community level for COVID-19. The Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting 32 counties statewide are now at the high risk level. The counties on the list here in Southern Illinois include: Franklin, Jackson, Johnson, Massac and Williamson. IDPH reported 34,000...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL
starvedrock.media

Illinois voters don’t have power to recall controversial officeholders

(The Center Square) – Illinois voters don’t have the ability to recall state’s attorneys, regardless of how controversial they may be. The issue has become a flashpoint in the race for Illinois governor. Vying for the GOP nomination with five other candidates, Jesse Sullivan said that’s a priority among his proposals to address crime.
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health System#Mental Health Services#Mental Illness#Behavioral Health#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Senate#Illinoisans
advantagenews.com

ALEC: Illinois' unfunded pension liability $533 billion; $8.2 trillion nationwide

According to a new report, Illinois is ranked near the bottom of a list of states with the highest unfunded pension liabilities. The American Legislative Exchange Council, (ALEC) released “Unaccountable and Unaffordable”, which puts the total unfunded pension liability at $8.2 trillion. Illinois' liability was second worst at $533 billion. The ALEC report also shows Illinois has the 2nd highest unfunded pension liability per capita at over $41,656 per person. That ranks 49th in the country ahead of only Alaska.
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

Chocolate Manufacturer To Expand Central Illinois Operations

A chocolate production facility in Bloomington will expand… creating an additional 200 jobs. Governor JB Pritzker announced the agreement with candymaker Ferrero North America. The company will add to its existing Bloomington factory, which makes chocolate for use in Nestle products like Crunch and 100 Grand bars. The new production line will be the first North American facility for Kinder Bueno products, a premium chocolate bar introduced in the U.S. in 2019.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
KWQC

Illinois governor signs family bereavement bill into law

CHICAGO, Ill. (KWQC) - Governor JB Pritzker today signed the Family Bereavement Act, an amendment to an existing law that expands leave time requirements to cover pregnancy loss, failed adoptions, unsuccessful reproductive procedures, and other events impacting pregnancy and fertility. “Illinoisans should have time to mourn and heal after an...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
959theriver.com

Pritzker Signs Legislation to Fight Food Insecurity

Illinois is working to fight against food insecurity in the state. Governor Pritzker announced the establishment of the Healthy Foods Access Program. A measure signed by the governor helps expand access to healthy foods in under served areas. Grocery stores, corner stores, farmers’ markets, and other small retailers may receive assistance through grants, loans, equipment, or other financial assistance.
ILLINOIS STATE
mymixfm.com

Woman, life-saving donor meet up in Illinois

MARSHALL, Ill. (WAWV/WTWO) – A young Illinois woman welcomed the man that saved her life from across the world into her hometown. Stem cell recipient 21-year-old Taylor Mason has had anything but a normal life, at 15-years-old she was diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia. After months of treatment and remission the leukemia came back when she was 17.
MARSHALL, IL
99.5 WKDQ

DID YOU KNOW? The State of Illinois Now Has an Official Rock

I'm not a rock expert or collector but my 6-year-old daughter has a little collection from the backyard and one looks like Illinois' official state rock. I'm sure that someone is going to call me out on this one but I just saw that announcement from Illinois Governor JB Pritzker. His announcement was actually a designation that named an official state rock for Illinois.
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

Investigation Opened Into Conditions At Illinois Prison

An investigation is underway into conditions at a federal prison in Illinois following several inmate deaths. U.S. Senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth requested the probe into the penitentiary at Thomson. Seven inmates have died there since 2019… five homicides and two suicides. And there have been multiple allegations of abuse at the prison.
ILLINOIS STATE
FOX2now.com

Fastest-growing counties in Illinois

Why do people move from one county or region to another? The usual suspects are jobs, family, significant others, and overall cost of living, but there are other elements at play. For those with children, moving within close proximity of a highly rated school district is a key contributing factor. For younger adults just starting out, living someplace with a vibrant social scene might be a top priority. And for those whose careers have wound down after a lifetime of work, finding retirement-friendly communities is the goal—communities deemed to be safe, offer accessibility to medical resources and leisure activities in equal measure, and be affordable for those on a limited income.
ILLINOIS STATE
WTWO/WAWV

IDEM issues statewide Air Quality Action Day

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Indiana Department of Environmental Management, or IDEM, has issued an Air Quality Action Day (AQAD) and is forecasting high ozone levels for Tuesday, June 14, in the following regions: Central Indiana – Marion, Bartholomew, Boone, Brown, Delaware, Hamilton, Hendricks, Howard, Madison, Shelby  North Central Indiana – St. Joseph, Elkhart Northeast […]
INDIANA STATE
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
569K+
Views
ABOUT

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

 https://www.mywabashvalley.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy