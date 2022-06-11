ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodford County, KY

Kentucky's Jack Jouett House welcoming quests

foxlexington.com
 2 days ago

The Jack Jouett House has stood in Woodford...

foxlexington.com

Comments / 0

Related
foxlexington.com

Lexington’s Britt O’Brien isn’t alone in his road to recovery

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – In August 2021, Lexington’s Britt O’Brien and his family were going through the scariest moment of their lives. While on a summer trip with some of his friends in Georgia, O’Brien nearly drowned in a diving accident which resulted in him needing to be airlifted to an Atlanta hospital.
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

Loaner life jacket stand opened in honor of Madison County boy

RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) – On June 10, 2020, Emanuel “Manny” Prewitt went for an innocent swim with his friends in Huntington Lake. Unfortunately, it took seven days for authorities to find his body after he drowned in the lake. Two years later, however, Prewitt’s legacy continues...
MADISON COUNTY, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
County
Woodford County, KY
Woodford County, KY
Government
Local
Kentucky Government
foxlexington.com

Lexington juvenile shot in arm on Sunday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Lexington police said a child is recovering after being shot in the arm. Authorities said they were called out to Balfour Drive around 7:45 p.m. on Sunday. There they found a child shot in the arm. The juvenile is said to be okay. An...
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

Mt. Sterling celebrates inaugural pride event, even welcoming protestors

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) – On Saturday, Mt. Sterling’s LGBTQ community celebrated their inaugural pride event. It welcomed anyone who wanted to join, including a group of peaceful protestors. Both groups inside and outside Mt. Sterling’s Dubois Community Center had messages to do with “love”, but different...
MOUNT STERLING, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Jouett
foxlexington.com

Justin Logan’s forecast: Hot, humid week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Get ready for the heat and humidity this week! Both will increase in the next couple of days with the potential for the hottest temperatures we’ve seen in a few years. Highs today will climb into the low to mid-90s, but the humidity will make it feel like it’s 105-110 during the afternoon and early evening. A Heat Advisory is in effect through Wednesday.
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

Lexington WayPoint Center provides resources to those in need

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Inflation is leaving more people in need than ever before, but one organization is providing some much-needed help. The WayPoint Center connects those struggling to critical resources including jobs, housing, food, and more. Community Impact Manager Gerri Botts said they have seen an increase...
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

David Aldrich’s forecast: Let the HOT and HUMID weather begin

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – On Sunday, expect highs generally in the mid to upper 80s with increased humidity. There could be some spotty storms that could be strong to isolated severe. By Monday and for the rest of the work week, temperatures will soar with “feels like temperatures”...
LEXINGTON, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quests
foxlexington.com

Employee accused of stabbing co-worker at Lexington business

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — One individual is in the hospital after a stabbing at a Lexington business. The Lexington Police Department said they received a call just before 7 a.m. Monday regarding a stabbing at Old World Timber on Versailles Road. Upon arrival, they located one individual with two stab wounds in the chest.
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

Kameron May fundraiser

May was seriously injured when he fell through a skylight. To help with his medical expenses, Fatburger in Winchester is donating 10% of all sales on June 13 and 14.
WINCHESTER, KY
foxlexington.com

Child injured by Lexington shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A juvenile was shot Friday afternoon in Lexington. Lexington police are investigating a shooting that led to a young girl being hit in the leg. The girl’s father was driving along Sixth Street and Pemberton when she was struck by a stray bullet while in the car, Lexington Police told FOX 56.
LEXINGTON, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy