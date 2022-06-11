Kentucky's Jack Jouett House welcoming quests

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Get ready for the heat and humidity this week! Both will increase in the next couple of days with the potential for the hottest temperatures we’ve seen in a few years. Highs today will climb into the low to mid-90s, but the humidity will make it feel like it’s 105-110 during the afternoon and early evening. A Heat Advisory is in effect through Wednesday.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 13 HOURS AGO