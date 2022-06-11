Kentucky's Jack Jouett House welcoming quests

VERSAILLES, Ky. (FOX 56) – An interesting contest caught a lot of attention in Versailles Thursday evening. About 20 women lined up at the Woodford County Fair to see how far they could throw a cast-iron skillet. Each contestant got one throw and they had to bring the heat.
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – In August 2021, Lexington’s Britt O’Brien and his family were going through the scariest moment of their lives. While on a summer trip with some of his friends in Georgia, O’Brien nearly drowned in a diving accident which resulted in him needing to be airlifted to an Atlanta hospital.
RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) – On June 10, 2020, Emanuel “Manny” Prewitt went for an innocent swim with his friends in Huntington Lake. Unfortunately, it took seven days for authorities to find his body after he drowned in the lake. Two years later, however, Prewitt’s legacy continues...
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – When teams make deep postseason runs, commonly there’s something they latch onto like a superstition or a motto. For Lexington Catholic, it’s a phrase given from head coach Emery Emmert: fight like the 3rd kangaroo on Noah’s Ark when it’s starting to rain.
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — School social workers wear a lot of hats, which is why it’s crucial for these folks to be ready for anything. Staff members from UK’s College of Social Work saw a need and are filling it with a new partnership. This partnership...
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Lexington police said a child is recovering after being shot in the arm. Authorities said they were called out to Balfour Drive around 7:45 p.m. on Sunday. There they found a child shot in the arm. The juvenile is said to be okay. An...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) – On Saturday, Mt. Sterling’s LGBTQ community celebrated their inaugural pride event. It welcomed anyone who wanted to join, including a group of peaceful protestors. Both groups inside and outside Mt. Sterling’s Dubois Community Center had messages to do with “love”, but different...
The city of Lexington is making preparations to host a Juneteenth celebration. Mayor Linda Gorton, along with other city officials, gathered Friday in Douglass Park to announce what people might see with this holiday.
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Get ready for the heat and humidity this week! Both will increase in the next couple of days with the potential for the hottest temperatures we’ve seen in a few years. Highs today will climb into the low to mid-90s, but the humidity will make it feel like it’s 105-110 during the afternoon and early evening. A Heat Advisory is in effect through Wednesday.
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Homeownership is one of the biggest accomplishments of the American dream,. and thanks to the help of Habitat for Humanity, a Lexington woman has a new place to call her own. How did Larissa McMullen do it?. With a lot of help from Habitat...
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Inflation is leaving more people in need than ever before, but one organization is providing some much-needed help. The WayPoint Center connects those struggling to critical resources including jobs, housing, food, and more. Community Impact Manager Gerri Botts said they have seen an increase...
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – On Sunday, expect highs generally in the mid to upper 80s with increased humidity. There could be some spotty storms that could be strong to isolated severe. By Monday and for the rest of the work week, temperatures will soar with “feels like temperatures”...
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — One individual is in the hospital after a stabbing at a Lexington business. The Lexington Police Department said they received a call just before 7 a.m. Monday regarding a stabbing at Old World Timber on Versailles Road. Upon arrival, they located one individual with two stab wounds in the chest.
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lana’s Bake Shop in Lexington’s Fayette Mall has just opened a second location on North Main Street in Nicholasville called, “CNC Bakery” for Cinnamon Nutmeg & Clove Bakery & Deli. CNC Bakery brought back all the classics: donuts, oatmeal pie...
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A juvenile was shot Friday afternoon in Lexington. Lexington police are investigating a shooting that led to a young girl being hit in the leg. The girl’s father was driving along Sixth Street and Pemberton when she was struck by a stray bullet while in the car, Lexington Police told FOX 56.
