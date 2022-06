I read an article the other day stating that Gov. Gavin Newsom claims that we have a $100 billion budget surplus in California and he wants to give us $400 per car owner, not to exceed $800 per family, as relief checks to help with inflated gas prices. It seems preposterous to me to offer relief checks while continuing to maintain the highest gas taxes and gas prices in the nation.

BAKERSFIELD, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO