Woman seriously injured in Kansas construction zone car crash

SHAWNEE COUNTY ( KSNT ) – One woman has been left seriously injured on Friday after crashing into two vehicles in a construction zone in Shawnee County.

According to a Kansas Highway Patrol crash log, at 4:39 p.m. on June 10 at the Interstate 70 eastbound milepost 362 or 4th Street on ramp, two vehicles, a Buick SUV and a Ford Pickup, were stopped in a construction zone when a third vehicle, a Nissan SUV, sideswiped the Buick before rear-ending the Pickup.

The driver of the Buick SUV, a 60-year-old woman, was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. She was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.