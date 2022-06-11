ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shawnee County, KS

Woman seriously injured in Kansas construction zone car crash

By Matthew Self
KSNT News
KSNT News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Etpgj_0g7ROzlj00

SHAWNEE COUNTY ( KSNT ) – One woman has been left seriously injured on Friday after crashing into two vehicles in a construction zone in Shawnee County.

According to a Kansas Highway Patrol crash log, at 4:39 p.m. on June 10 at the Interstate 70 eastbound milepost 362 or 4th Street on ramp, two vehicles, a Buick SUV and a Ford Pickup, were stopped in a construction zone when a third vehicle, a Nissan SUV, sideswiped the Buick before rear-ending the Pickup.

WATCH: Driverless truck narrowly misses cars in Kansas town

The driver of the Buick SUV, a 60-year-old woman, was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. She was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.

Comments / 1

Related
KSNT News

2 dead in car crash, KHP says

JEFFERSON COUNTY (KSNT) – Two people have been been reported dead following a car crash by the Kansas Highway Patrol in Jefferson County on Monday. As of 3:47 p.m. on June 13 in the area of Northeast Kansas Highway 4 and Northeast 31st Street, an fatality car crash involving at least two vehicles is being […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KS
KSN News

6 ejected in deadly northeast Kansas crash

WYANDOTTE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Six people were ejected in a crash Sunday in northeast Kansas. It happened when an SUV rolled multiple times from the I-435 southbound ramp to eastbound I-70. The Kansas Highway Patrol said the 35-year-old driver, Wilfredo Lopez Cartagena of Kansas City, was traveling too fast for the curve, lost control, […]
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

Police: Puppy thrown from vehicle on Kansas highway

JOHNSON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a case of animal cruelty. Just after 6a.m. Sunday, police officers responded to Southbound Interstate 35 and Shawnee Mission Parkway after callers reported a puppy with a bag over its head being thrown from a vehicle, according to Merriam Police. Witnesses provided no...
MERRIAM, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Shawnee County, KS
Crime & Safety
County
Shawnee County, KS
Shawnee County, KS
Accidents
Local
Kansas Sports
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
Kansas State
Kansas Cars
City
Shawnee, KS
Local
Kansas Accidents
KVOE

Southeast Emporia crash sends one person to Newman Regional Health

One person was hurt after a crash near Emporia’s southeast city limits Monday afternoon. The crash happened on South Weaver just south of East Logan and was reported around 11:30 am. According to Emporia Police Cpt. Ray Mattas, 56-year-old Delbert Ricketts was traveling northbound in the 700 block of South Weaver in a 1995 Dodge Ram van. Ricketts lost control of the van for unknown reasons causing the van to go off the roadway into the west ditch, and reportedly rolled several times.
EMPORIA, KS
KSNT News

UPDATE: Early morning shooting ruled accidental, TPD says

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A gunshot victim was taken to a local hospital Monday morning. The Topeka Police Department reported that at 5:15 a.m. on June 13 at a local hospital in Topeka a gunshot victim arrived in a privately owned vehicle. The gunshot victim’s wounds were non-life-threatening. A follow-up investigation by TPD detectives confirmed that […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSN News

Police: Puppy dies after being thrown from vehicle in northeast Kansas

MERRIAM, Kan. (KSNW) – The Merriam Police Department is investigating a case of animal cruelty. On Sunday, the department said callers observed a puppy with a bag over its head being thrown from a vehicle. It happened on southbound I-35 and Shawnee Mission Parkway around 6:15 a.m. Officers located the puppy dead and recovered it. […]
MERRIAM, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Kansas Highway Patrol#Traffic Accident#Buick#Ford#Nexstar Media Inc#Ksnt 27 News
KSNT News

Monday morning fire in Topeka does $16,000 damage

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Monday morning fire in Central Topeka caused several thousands of dollars worth of damage. According to the Topeka Fire Department, around 9:30 a.m. on June 13 at 1432 SW Tyler St. firefighters responded to a call of smoke and flames coming from the home. Upon arrival, firefighters began to douse the […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Weekend traffic stops lead to multiple meth arrests

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A total of four people were arrested over the weekend after officials say drugs were located during three separate traffic stops. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says the first happened just after 8 p.m. on Friday, June 10, 2022. They say Brandon M. Brooks, 30, of Topeka was pulled over in a black 2006 Mazda 6 near NE Meriden Rd. and NE Collier Rd. They say a K9 located illegal drugs inside the car during the stop. Brooks was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and failure to use a turn signal.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Early morning shooting in Topeka sends 1 to hospital

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A gunshot victim was taken to a local hospital Monday morning. The Topeka Police Department said it has very little information right now, but detectives are investigating the shooting. Shawnee County Dispatch confirmed the shooting took place in the 3600 block of SE Adams around 8:15 a.m. Monday morning. It appears the […]
TOPEKA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Nissan
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
KSNT News

Remembering fallen Topeka officers killed in helicopter crash

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Twenty-two years ago today two Topeka police officers were killed in a helicopter crash while on duty. Today, the Topeka Police Department remembers their legacies. Topeka Police Officers Charles Joseph Bohlender Jr. and Jeff William Howey were in a helicopter assisting ground officers in a search after burglary alarms were set off […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Lightning McQueen scooter theft prompts police search

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – A scooter belonging to seven-year-old child has been reported stolen from outside of Lawrence Walmart by the Lawrence Police Department, on Monday. LKPD are on the lookout for three individuals that are suspected of stealing the child’s scooter. The scooter is a red Jetson brand with “Lightning McQueen” on it and has […]
LAWRENCE, KS
KSNT News

Crash on I335 left three with possible injuries

SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – A two vehicle crash on Interstate 335 resulted in three people sustaining possible injuries on Saturday morning. Two vehicles were headed northbound on I335 at 10:58 a.m. June 11 when a Nissan Xterra’s tire blew and caused it to travel into the inside lane of traffic. The Nissan struck a Acura […]
TOPEKA, KS
Salina Post

Salina man faces requested weapon, endangering child charges

A local man was arrested on multiple requested charges, including criminal possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, after a traffic stop late Friday afternoon in central Salina. An officer on patrol saw Logan Bell, 31, of Salina, driving a black Ford Taurus near the intersection of S. Ninth...
SALINA, KS
KSNT News

UPDATE: K4 highway northbound traffic stopped after crash

JEFFERSON COUNTY (KSNT) – Traffic was stopped near the 8000 block of Kansas Highway 4 northbound in Meriden after a crash on Saturday. Traffic has started to move again and crews have cleared the area. Police and EMS were at the scene of a crash that was called in at 12:07 on June 11. Three […]
MERIDEN, KS
Salina Post

Salina police investigating attempted coin machine theft

The coin machine at a central Salina laundromat was damaged when someone tried to break into it, and now police are trying to determine who that someone is. Police were sent to the Speedy Wash, 514 E. Iron Avenue, at approximately 5:20 p.m. Friday for the report of someone trying to break into the coin machine and possibly an ATM, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
SALINA, KS
KSNT News

KSNT News

10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy