Mark Rylance’s brother Jonathan Waters has died in a cycling accident. He was 60.The Dunkirk star’s brother was cycling in Oakland last week, when he was reportedly hit by a car and suffered severe injuries to his head. Rylance, who is currently performing shows in the West End, confirmed the news of his brother’s death via a statement.“I am so sorry to tell you that on the 28 May, my dear brother Jonathan Waters was knocked from his bicycle and tragically died of his injuries,” he said. “In order to attend his funeral in California, I unfortunately have to miss...

